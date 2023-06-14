Worried about Wildfire Smoke? Follow These Top 10 Steps Before the Smoke Returns

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoke has moved away, and your air quality has returned to normal...for now. So now is exactly the right time to prepare for the next wildfire smoke event--before it begins. Being prepared will go a long way to keeping your air quality safe.

Be ready for the next wildfire smoke event with these pro-tips. Now is the best time to prepare to protect your air.

Here are steps you can take now, compiled from sources including the CDC, the EPA, and other experts.

What to do before wildfire smoke arrives

Check out this live map from airnow.gov showing wildfires and smoke plumes. The traveling path may surprise you. Sign up to receive email alerts about your local air quality forecast. Get informed with EPA Factsheets about protecting your lungs, your family, your home, and your pets. As recommended by the EPA, invest in a high-quality in-room air purifier, like Brio

What to do after the wildfire smoke arrives

Stay indoors and close windows and doors. This will help to keep the smoke out of your home. Increase the humidity in your air by running a humidifier or turning on the shower. Moist air helps to trap smoke particles. You can also run your air conditioner on recirculation mode for additional filtration. COPD, Pay attention to any health symptoms, particularly if you have asthma heart disease , or are pregnant . Get medical help if you need it. Don't forget your pets . They should be kept indoors as much as possible. If you must go out, avoid strenuous exercise or activity. Consider wearing a mask. Avoid activities that can increase PM2.5. Don't use candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, or aerosol sprays.

Read the wildfire smoke guide from Agentis Air for answers to these questions:

Should we expect more wildfire smoke from distant fires this summer?

How can I find out if wildfire smoke is coming my way? If my air quality is affected?

What is in all that smoke?

How dangerous is PM 2.5? Wildfire smoke?

What is the best type of air purifier for wildfire smoke?

