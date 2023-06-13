Waud Capital Partners Appoints Alice Hurh to Lead Human Capital

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (WCP), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Alice Hurh has joined the firm as a Principal within its Human Capital team. In this role Alice will lead WCP's executive recruitment efforts, building long-term partnerships with senior executives and board members in connection with the firm's new platform investments and also supporting human capital efforts of the firm's existing portfolio companies.

WCP's Human Capital team was established in 2017 and, as part of the investment Ecosystem, has been instrumental in the firm's focus on recruiting premier talent.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alice to the Waud Capital team. She brings years of impressive experience in the executive search space and will enhance our ability to partner with experienced executives who we believe create opportunities for long-lasting, sustainable growth in our investments," said Reeve Waud, Managing Partner of Waud Capital Partners. "I look forward to seeing all that we accomplish together."

Before joining WCP, Alice served as a Partner at Heidrick & Struggles in its Healthcare Services practice. With nearly 20 years of executive search and talent advisory services experience, Alice has partnered with corporate and private equity clients on CEO and board recruitment, succession planning, and broader organizational talent strategies. Her clients have spanned high-growth, early-stage organizations as well as Fortune 5 enterprises. Her early career included executive search experience at Russell Reynolds Associates and A.T. Kearney.

Alice received a BA in Economics and Public Policy from the University of Chicago. She is a member of the University of Chicago Women's Board and serves on the Cook County Health Foundation Board of Directors, which is focused on improving health equity and access to healthcare.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.5 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com .

