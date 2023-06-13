TENA Launches Sensitive Care™ Pads with its SkinComfort Formula™

TENA is a brand trusted by millions of women worldwide. It continues to keep intimate skin a top priority with its new SkinComfort Formula

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Essity, a leading global hygiene and health products company and the maker of TENA incontinence and skin care products, announced the launch of Sensitive CareTM Pads, the first ever bladder weakness pads enriched with its gentle SkinComfort Formula. TENA Sensitive Care Pads are now available in-store and online at retailers across the U.S.

Seventy-seven percent of women with bladder weakness claim to experience skin irritation and discomfort while wearing incontinence protection.1 That's why TENA is addressing intimate skin health with its SkinComfort Formula which incorporates TENA's skin friendly layer in combination with soft and 100% breathable materials, to help protect intimate skin.

TENA Sensitive Care Pads deliver the same triple protection from leaks, odor and moisture and are dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance. With cushiony foam side barriers, Duolock® core, and a secure comfortable fit, TENA Sensitive Care Pads offer the ultimate protection for women with incontinence.

"Urinary incontinence, or bladder leakage, is widely prevalent in the U.S., with one in three women in North America suffering from skin irritation due to incontinence," 2 said Carrie Harcus, TENA's Senior Director Marketing & Sales Consumer. "That's why TENA is committed to delivering incontinence solutions that help protect intimate skin. Our Sensitive Care pads with our new SkinComfort Formula offer a skin friendly layer in combination with our soft and 100% breathable material that is gentle on skin as well as helps protect against leaks, odor, and moisture. So there's nothing stopping you from doing what you love."

"Women focus on skincare for the face and body in all life stages, so why wouldn't you seek out products that care for your intimate skin?" said Frank Strak, Marketing Director Health & Medical North America. "Skin care starts with using products that protect intimate skin, are 100% breathable and dermatologically approved. Now there's a skin friendly must-have for incontinence with TENA Sensitive Care Pads."

At varying levels of absorbency and protection, TENA has a full line of incontinence protection products to meet the needs of all individuals. No matter the need – from light bladder drips and dribbles, heavy leakage or overnight protection for worry free nights – all TENA products can be found at your local mass retailer, grocery or drug store, online, or at www.Tena.us.

About TENA

TENA is a brand of Essity. With over 50 years of experience, TENA is the world's leading continence care brand. We offer a full range of absorbent products and services, with sustainable solutions that are tailored to the needs of individuals, their families and healthcare professionals. With the TENA brand, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve dignity and the quality of people's lives.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 48,000 employees. Net sales in 2022 amounted to approximately SEK 156bn (15.5bn USD). The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com .

