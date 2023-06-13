Introducing Frazy Bottles: Concentrated Specialty Coffees Delivered in Highly-Customized, On-the-Go Six or Twelve Packs

Ready-to-drink, compact and shelf-stable Frazy Bottles follow the success of Frazy Cups, expanding Frazy's delicious options for consumers who want cafe and bar-quality drinks delivered to their door

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazy , a cafe and bar-quality custom beverage startup, today announced the launch of Frazy Bottles , 2.75 oz. concentrated versions of ready-to-drink, highly-customized specialty coffees delivered in compact, shelf-stable bottles straight to your door, complete with a complimentary frother. Available as a six-pack or twelve-pack, the directions are simple: pour, add hot or cold water, mix and enjoy. View a short video about Frazy Bottles here .

Frazy produces highly-customized, cafe and bar-quality beverages — Frazy Cups and Frazy Bottles — delivered straight to customers' doors.

Frazy Bottles are a compact, shelf-stable version of our delicious drinks so consumers can enjoy them on-the-go anytime.

Frazy Bottles are portable, specialty coffees with customized ingredients – drink straight or add water and/or the provided milk powder (if applicable), and froth for a full-bodied, 8 oz. drink. Top-selling flavors include Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Vietnamese Coffee. Customers select and order the kind of coffee they want, the caffeine level, the type of milk (whole, almond, oat, coconut, etc.), the sweetness level, and anything else that makes it uniquely theirs — including their name on the Frazy Bottles to personalize them further. Additional flavors include Chai Tea Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Mocha, Hazelnut Latte, Almond Latte, Lavender Vanilla Latte, English Toffee Latte and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte. Easy to take on the go, prices start at $24.99 per six-pack — or approximately $4 per bottle.

Frazy has already seen early success with their Frazy Cups — 8 oz. frozen coffees, bobas, teas or mocktails — shipped directly to consumers and ready to be thawed or heated up and savored. Frazy Cups offer more than 150 flavors to choose from, along with tapioca jellies in the boba, the type of milk and caffeine level in the coffee, and the garnishes for the mocktails. Customers can also choose to personalize their Frazy Cups with their name. Frazy Cups are created by local cafes, boba shops and bartenders, then flash frozen to capture their freshness, neatly packed with dry ice and shipped directly to consumers. Prices start at $4.99 per cup, with discounts available when ordering six and twelve-packs. Consumers can order customized Frazy Bottles and Frazy Cups, either for themself or as a gift, at GetFrazy.com .

"Frazy Bottles are the perfect companion to our Frazy Cups," said founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan, who also founded Displace , the world's first truly wireless TV. "Getting the exact drink that you enjoy most usually requires a trip to your favorite coffee shop, boba shop, tea house or bar. With Frazy Cups, we bring the baristas and bartenders to your door. Our customers asked us to create a compact, shelf-stable version of our delicious drinks so they can enjoy them on the go — and we listened. We believe Frazy Bottles give consumers the most convenient and flavorful option whether they're looking for a quick jolt or something to enjoy at the end of a long day."

Order customized Frazy Bottles today at https://bottles.getfrazy.com or Frazy Cups at https://getfrazy.com .

About Frazy

Frazy produces highly-customized, cafe and bar-quality beverages — Frazy Cups and Frazy Bottles — delivered straight to customers' doors. Frazy Cups are highly-customizable, 8 oz. frozen coffees, bobas, teas and mocktails shipped to your door. With over 150 flavors to choose from, customers can choose everything — the tapioca jellies in the boba, milk type, caffeine level, sweetness level, and the garnishes for the mocktails. The drinks are flash-frozen in the Frazy Cups to capture their freshness and shipped directly to your door. Simply thaw or heat up, and Frazy Cups are ready to sip and savor.

Frazy Bottles are highly customizable, specialty coffee concentrates available in compact 2.75 oz., shelf-stable bottles delivered as a six or twelve-pack straight to your doorstep. Available in several flavors, customers select the coffee they want, the milk type, caffeine level, sweetness level, and anything else that makes it uniquely theirs. Frazy Bottles can either be drunk straight or mixed with a cup of hot or cold water to create a rich, delicious beverage.

Founded in 2022 by six-time serial entrepreneur Balaji Krishnan, Frazy is a privately-held company based in San Jose, California. Follow Frazy on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

