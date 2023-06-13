Genezen Announces the Appointment of Key Executive Leaders, Expanding Viral Vector Capabilities

BOSTON and FISHERS, Ind., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a gene and cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Susan D'Costa, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Nicole O'Brien, Ph.D. as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Dr. D'Costa and Dr. O'Brien both bring remarkable expertise in gene and cell therapy manufacturing to supplement Genezen's already experienced leadership team. With over 25 years of experience in molecular virology, Susan D'Costa is a thought leader in AAV manufacturing and will grow Genezen's AAV business unit as CTO. She has held leadership roles on both the CDMO and product side of gene and cell therapy at companies including Florida Biologix, Brammer Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Alcyone Therapeutics.

Likewise, Nicole O'Brien brings a great depth of knowledge from a career spent partnering with innovators to design and implement manufacturing programs, most recently in senior commercial leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Brammer Bio, and FujiFilm Diosynth.

Steve Favaloro, President and CEO of Genezen, said, "Adding world renowned gene and cell therapy manufacturing experts like Drs. D'Costa and O'Brien to our team at this point in Genezen's growth trajectory is very exciting. The range and breadth of their collective experience is unmatched, so the entire Genezen team and I are delighted to welcome these tremendous industry experts to our team and look forward to their contribution to the continued growth of our business."

These two new leadership team additions will accelerate Genezen's current growth following the construction of a new cGMP multi-vector production facility in Fishers, Indiana in 2022. Building on a decade of experience in viral vector manufacturing, guided by the robust leadership team, Genezen will pursue its vision to be a leader in development and manufacturing services in retroviral, AAV and lentiviral vectors.

D'Costa expressed enthusiasm for her new role as CTO at Genezen, stating, "My passion lies in building gene therapy CMC capabilities from the ground up, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to do so here. Genezen is well positioned to develop new AAV vector production capabilities to supplement its deep expertise in LV and RV vectors."

On her new role as CCO at Genezen, Dr. O'Brien said, "It is extremely exciting to join Genezen during this period of growth to steer its commercial strategy and execution. Genezen has a best-in-class technical and operational team that is ready to serve clients' complex manufacturing needs."

