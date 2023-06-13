Deloitte announces new managed end-to-end enterprise cloud security and compliance offering with AWS: ConvergeSECURITY

With escalating security demands, Deloitte leverages the power of AWS to deliver managed cyber solutions to enable end-to-end enterprise cloud transformation and adoption

ANAHEIM, Calif. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a leader in global cyber services, today announces it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver ConvergeSECURITY, a cloud focused security and compliance service.

(PRNewsfoto/Deloitte) (PRNewswire)

ConvergeSECURITY allows enterprises to accelerate their cloud transformation efforts through a combination of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cloud security and compliance product solutions, consulting expertise and tailored resources leveraging actionable security threat intelligence and Amazon Security Lake, all in conjunction with the AWS Global Partner Security Initiative.

Looking ahead, according to the Deloitte US Future of Cloud Survey Report, 87% of organizations plan to increase their cloud investment by at least six percent over the next couple of years and many by more than 20%. With the exponential increase in cloud use, enterprise cloud adoption continues to be hampered by concerns over security and compliance in complex hybrid technology environments—especially as businesses over-subscribe to security software products from multiple vendors.

ConvergeSECURITY offers a single solution for ground-up secure cloud migration and transformation, compliance and security, incident response and resiliency-managed services that can scale with enterprises' cloud transformations. The solution also delivers innovative technology at a time when enterprises grapple with the global cyber talent shortage, including an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cyber jobs through 2025.

"In today's complex technology environment, security enables competitive advantage. An attacker can get into your organization in seconds. Humans or traditional tools can't analyze data fast enough to cover all of the data that is coming into an organization. Enterprises that invest in putting cyber solutions at the center of digital cloud transformations will be best positioned to succeed long-term," says Emily Mossburg, Cyber leader, Deloitte Global. "With ConvergeSECURITY, the fusion of Deloitte's world-class services and solutions and AWS cloud security services with a go-to-market approach is a market differentiator."

By leveraging Amazon Security Lake and Amazon Bedrock, a Foundation Model API Service, and Deloitte's security and compliance services, ConvergeSECURITY is designed to allow enterprise customers to effectively analyze greater volumes of data than ever before. AWS and Deloitte are delivering on the promise of actionable security data, allowing threats to be detected earlier and allowing incidents to be resolved through automation. By doing this, the service is able to provide a much more robust security posture, reduce both the cost and time to resolve a breach, and ensure that both regulators and internal risk management find the solutions to be positive.

ConvergeSECURITY allows enterprise customers the opportunity to collaborate throughout the cloud transformation journey to acquire the best practices and experience to streamline their efforts. The solution focuses on four areas of cloud security:

Manage—Putting guardrails in place to reduce cyber risk. Detect—Identifying and avoiding the risk of attackers getting into a system. Respond—Acting in response to a potential threat. Recover—Ensuring an orchestrated response to minimize downtime.

AWS and Deloitte excel at providing the specialist knowledge and proven security solutions to allow secure cloud migrations for existing and new customers. Organizations now have the opportunity to incorporate one resource into their business infrastructure to ensure they are keeping their entire enterprise safe from escalating threats while enabling innovative cloud transformations.

"We are delighted to be working with Deloitte to provide our customers with security solutions and expertise that enable secure cloud migrations," says Julia Chen, vice president, Partner Core at AWS. "ConvergeSECURITY gives regulated enterprise customers a faster, safer means of cloud adoption—transforming how businesses operate today."

For more information on the AWS and Deloitte relationship, please visit https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/about-deloitte/solutions/deloitte-aws-relationship.html.

About Deloitte

"Deloitte," "us," "we" and "our" refer to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte