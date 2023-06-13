Crowley's Second Annual Sustainability Report Details Progress on Environmental Strategy and Continued Commitment to Employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley has released its second annual sustainability report today, which details progress toward its sustainability goals in 2022 and previews continued efforts for 2023 and beyond. The report demonstrates how Crowley has accelerated the integration of sustainability throughout its business, which includes advancing its decarbonization strategy, evolving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) goals and establishing new and enhanced business growth and priorities, among other accomplishments.

"The progress we made in just one year speaks to our employees' dedication and vision," said Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley .

"We have been able to advance, and even exceed, some of the goals laid out in our inaugural report," said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. "This year was about our people, listening to feedback and taking action to continue to build a strong company culture. The progress we made in just one year speaks to our employees' dedication and vision, which aligns with the importance of these issues to our business, customers and other partners."

Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Publication of short-term emissions reductions goals and initial results toward its long-term goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Formalized DE&I plan, including representation strategy and goals for women, LGBTQ+ and Black employees.

Massachusetts , and California , and is building a service operations vessel for the wind industry. Established Crowley Wind Services, a new business unit that supports offshore wind development. Crowley already has plans for offshore wind development in Salem , and Humboldt Bay , and is building a service operations vessel for the wind industry.

$14.6 million Received a grant to electrify its terminal at JAXPORT and reduce emissions. This, in part, contributes to Crowley's vision for a "Port of the Future" that illustrates how new zero- and low-emission technologies could be integrated to optimize performance, enhance efficiency and reduce climate impact of port infrastructure.

Achieved 40% of procurement spend on small business suppliers, surpassing its 2030 goal.

Central America . For example, Crowley has Partnered with various NGOs, industry groups and companies to support its sustainability strategy in the U.S. and. For example, Crowley has partnered with EcoVadis to assess supplier sustainability practices across its value chain to support sustainable development.

"Looking back at 2022, we are proud of what we have accomplished, and know there is more to be done, to make an impact for our employees and the communities we serve," said Meaghan Atkinson, Crowley's vice president of sustainability. "Our path forward will embed sustainability into our day-to-day operations while creating innovative services and solutions to help lead decarbonization in the maritime industry."

To read Crowley's 2022 sustainability report, visit www.crowley.com/sustainability.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.

