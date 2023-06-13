CeriFi, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Appoints Christine Timmins Barry as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi (the "Company"), a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Christine Timmins Barry as its Chief Executive Officer.

Christine joins CeriFi with more than 20 years of C-level experience scaling software and services organizations through organic growth and acquisitions. Most recently, Christine served as the COO of Newfold Digital, a global technology leader in the web presence solutions market. Prior to Newfold Digital, she spent three years as CEO of Windham Professionals, a market leading customer engagement company serving the higher education industry. Before Windham, Christine spent almost two decades in various senior leadership roles across Convergys, a global leader in business process outsourcing and data analytics. Christine was enlisted to manage several business units during her tenure, with roles including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Sales Officer and Senior Vice President of the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

"As the largest exclusive provider of licensure and education solutions to the financial and legal services professional communities, we are excited to welcome Christine Barry as the CEO of CeriFi," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity and board member of CeriFi. "Christine's broad operating skillsets, strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in supporting the Company's next phase of growth as we seek to strengthen our partnerships with employers across the wealth management, financial services, accounting and legal professions to solve critical training and licensure challenges."

Christine Barry commented "I'm delighted to join CeriFi as its CEO, and to capitalize on the team's transformational organic and inorganic growth over the last several years. CeriFi has an exceptional suite of interlocked products that support some of the most impressive brands and universities in the world. Student and customer success is central to what we do every day, and that passion lives in the DNA of CeriFi's talented team. In 2023, we're excited to drive further innovation by enhancing our students' learning and certification journeys and continue to deliver best-in-class learning outcomes."

Eric Geveda, Managing Director of Leeds Equity and board member of CeriFi, added "We are thrilled that Christine is becoming the new CEO at CeriFi to drive the next stages of its growth and innovation. Christine's energy, experience set, visionary leadership style and dedication to building and fostering a strong sense of culture make her the ideal person to lead the company going forward. The future of the company is bright under Christine's direction."

About CeriFi:

CeriFi is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services and legal industries. CeriFi's broad suite of products delivers mission-critical results to individuals and professionals across the accounting, financial analysis, financial crime, financial planning, financial risk management, insurance, legal, securities licensing and tax industries. To date, CeriFi has acquired fourteen highly complementary companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education, Pass Perfect, the CFP assets of LoneStar Financial Education, the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists, Bionic Turtle, CPMI, Fast Forward Academy, Spidell Publishing, MarkMeldrum.com, Solomon Exam Prep, Checkpoint Learning and West LegalEdcenter. For additional information on CeriFi, see http://www.cerifi.com/.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $4.7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

