BigID Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Accelerate Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform. BigID, hand selected as a launch partner, brings the power of data security posture management (DSPM) to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows.

WIN enables Wiz and BigID to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Discover where sensitive and regulated data lives and its vulnerability to exposure

Mitigate risk and prevent lateral risk movement by enforcing data-centric policies around sensitive data

Augment zero trust initiatives by understanding your sensitive data and its accessibility to prevent exposure

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

"We're excited to partner with Wiz and bring together enhanced security capabilities - accelerating CSPM, DSPM, and CNAPP while enabling a new security operating model that is scalable and collaborative. This partnership will enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of Wiz and BigID seamlessly and efficiently, enhancing their overall experience, improving their security, and reducing risk across their cloud and on-prem environments," said Nimrod Vax, head of product and co-founder of BigID.

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like BigID are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have BigID on board for this launch."

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like BigID in WIN.

