Alliant Credit Union and World Wide Technology Announce Partnership to Enhance Financial Wellness for Employees

The partnership aims to make banking easier for World Wide Technology employees, who will have access to reliable financial resources to help turn their financial aspirations into action.

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union (Alliant) – a member-owned, digital-only financial institution headquartered in Chicago, Illinois – is excited to announce World Wide Technology (WWT) as its newest select employee group, making Alliant a valuable employee benefit for WWT team members. Financial wellness is crucial for overall well-being and Alliant is thrilled to offer WWT employees exclusive access to its range of financial solutions designed to help them achieve their financial goals.

"Alliant is proud to be a trusted partner to WWT employees and offer them a suite of solutions to make reaching their financial goals a reality," said Robert Perrelli, Head of Partnership Development at Alliant Credit Union. "Whether it's hitting short-term savings goals or long-term investment objectives, Alliant is committed to providing WWT employees with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to achieve their financial aspirations. We're thrilled to welcome them as part of our community and look forward to supporting these employees on their financial journeys."

WWT employees who become Alliant members will have access to high-rate savings and checking accounts with no overdraft fees, competitive rates for mortgage, auto, and personal loans, special ATM fee rebates, and low-interest-rate and cashback credit cards.

"We understand that our employees' financial wellness is a critical component of their overall well-being, both at work and beyond," said John Rocco, VP of Total Rewards at WWT. "We are committed to supporting all our employees in achieving their financial goals and are excited to partner with Alliant to help our employees navigate their personal finances more efficiently. We believe that this partnership will empower them to make informed financial decisions that lead to long-term financial stability and success."

78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, even those that make six-figure salaries. For select employee groups, Alliant offers a comprehensive range of financial wellness benefits at no cost to employees. These benefits go beyond just education, providing employees with a tangible path to prosperity, complete with the best savings, CDs, and loans, plus emergency savings programs, matching funds, and other financial products and tools. With Alliant's fully digital, nationwide platform, employees can enjoy full access to these products, no matter where they are located. In addition to supporting employees' financial journeys, Alliant's banking offerings can also have positive impacts on employees' professional lives as those who are financially secure are more likely to be happier, more engaged, and more productive at work.

Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S., with more than 85 years of experience and 750,000+ members nationwide. As a 100% digital and not-for-profit institution, Alliant rewards its members by offering high savings and checking rates, low loan rates, rich credit card rewards, and fewer fees. Alliant simplifies banking by providing members with easy access to their accounts and a full range of competitive products, ultimately empowering members to find true financial freedom.

To learn more about Alliant Employee Banking offerings and how Alliant can support your workforce, visit https://www.alliantcreditunion.org/emergency-savings-benefit/group-banking-program-application.

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 760,000 members and more than $18 billion in assets. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As an all-digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members with a tech-forward banking experience coupled with consistent, superior financial value, while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

