Smithfield's Evans Recognized as one of Black Business Ink's Power 100

Evans also named to Business North Carolina's Power List 2023 for Agriculture

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods, was honored with a Black Business Ink Power 100 Award as one of the 100 most influential leaders in North Carolina.

Steve Evans (PRNewswire)

Evans leads Smithfield's community development team, enacting proactive and coordinated community engagement efforts for Smithfield's U.S. operations through partnerships with its employees, local officials, business leaders and community organizations.

"Steve is a remarkable leader who has shown tremendous capacity for serving and supporting our communities in North Carolina and across the country," said Shane Smith, chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. "This well-deserved recognition demonstrates the impact Steve has in guiding Smithfield's outreach programs and strengthening our longstanding partnerships with minority and underserved communities."

The Black Business Ink Power 100 Awards recognize 100 of the most influential leaders from across North Carolina in a variety of sectors, including educators, healthcare professionals, politicians, clergy, and other professions and organizations. The awards were presented on June 8 at the annual State of Black North Carolina Conference, which brings together leaders statewide to address disparities in Black and Brown communities.

Evans was also recently named to Business North Carolina's Power List 2023: Agriculture, recognizing North Carolina's most influential private-sector leaders. According to Business NC, the power list is a sampling of the thousands of talented leaders in North Carolina who make things happen at their enterprises and in their communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.