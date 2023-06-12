National Kidney Foundation's Innovation Fund Invests in Klinrisk to Revolutionize Chronic Kidney Disease Care

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce its latest investment through the NKF's Innovation Fund in Klinrisk, an artificial intelligence-based medical device company. Klinrisk is dedicated to transforming the early identification and management of high-risk chronic kidney disease (CKD) through accurate clinical risk prediction and decision support.

The NKF's Innovation Fund, established to drive advancements in kidney health, has a track record of supporting innovative solutions that improve health equity and outcomes for kidney disease patients. Recent investments include partnerships with Relavo and MediGo to enhance health equity through the development of cutting-edge technology.

Klinrisk, an important addition to the NKF's Innovation Fund portfolio, has developed highly accurate, lab-based prediction models that identify high-risk CKD early. These models enable healthcare professionals to intervene at the earliest stages of the disease, preventing a lifetime of dialysis and transforming patient outcomes.

"My own journey as a kidney transplant recipient has shown me the urgent need for early identification and intervention in chronic kidney disease," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation. "Klinrisk's innovative use of artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize CKD care and improve the lives of millions of patients. By investing in Klinrisk through our Innovation Fund, we are furthering our mission to advance kidney health and ensure equitable access to life-changing innovations."

The collaboration between the NKF and Klinrisk underscores their shared commitment to advancing kidney health and improving health equity. By investing in Klinrisk's groundbreaking technologies, the NKF's Innovation Fund aims to accelerate the adoption of risk-based care models and ensure that effective interventions are deployed at the earliest possible stage, particularly among underserved populations.

"My vision has always been focused on bringing risk-based care to patients with chronic kidney disease," said Navdeep Tangri, co-founder of Klinrisk. "We now have an abundance of effective therapeutics that can slow CKD progression and prevent cardiovascular events, yet they are not reaching the majority of patients until very late in the journey. Effective care for high-risk CKD starts early, and Klinrisk is committed to changing the way CKD is recognized and treated, and to eliminate kidney failure for most patients and families. Our goals are completely aligned with the NKF, making this partnership a natural fit."

With the support of the NKF's Innovation Fund, Klinrisk will further enhance its predictive models and expand their implementation across healthcare systems. The ultimate goal is to enable timely interventions that prevent the progression of CKD, reduce the burden of kidney failure, and improve the quality of life for millions of patients, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Launched in 2021, the NKF Innovation Fund works to accelerate funding, development, and commercialization of therapies that kidney patients need and deserve. The fund invests in early to mid-stage companies that are developing innovative, patient-centric kidney therapies. The long-term goals of the NKF Innovation Fund are to prevent kidney disease, eliminate the transplant waitlist, and provide better, safer treatments for dialysis patients so they can live fuller and more productive lives. For more information about the NKF Innovation Fund visit kidney.org/innovationfund.

To learn more about kidney disease and how to maintain optimal kidney health visit www.kidney.org/.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost four times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

