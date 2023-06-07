West Shore Home® Opens Western Headquarters in Dallas

82,000 sq. ft. distribution center and training facility will serve the western U.S.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation is proud to announce the opening of its Western Headquarters. The facility located in Irving, TX houses a full distribution center, office space for over 120 employees and training rooms for corporate programs.

West Shore Home Founder and CEO B.J. Werzyn cuts the ribbon for the company's new western headquarters in Dallas, TX. (PRNewswire)

The facility services West Shore Home's Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah branches. The warehouse provides storage for all window, door, shower and bath products for the company's remodeling jobs west of the Mississippi River.

The western headquarters is the centerpiece of West Shore Home's megaplex in the Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Just a short distance away is the company's hands-on training facility where all company window, door and bath installers and sales team will learn their craft by training in a replicated home environment.

"West Shore Home is growing at an explosive rate and this is the next step in our goal to become America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "Our proven customer-focused business model is propelling West Shore Home nationwide, while our ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations is changing perceptions in the home remodeling industry."

West Shore Home's Western Headquarters is the company's third corporate building. The others are in Mechanicsburg, Pa. where the company was founded. This is the first time the company has combined a distribution center and operational functions in the same building.

The existing building was stripped, then designed and constructed to fit West Shore Home's modern, open concept. The light industrial architecture features LED lighting for energy efficiency and large ceiling fans to promote cooling in the Dallas heat. The large, bright kitchen and lunchroom provides an inviting breakroom for employees.

Located in 17 states with 36 branches, West Shore Home's mission is to Bring Happiness to Every Home®. It strives for convenient and hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their bath, shower, window or door project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers aren't burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

West Shore Home (PRNewsfoto/West Shore Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Shore Home