NORCROSS, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health announced today that its innovative breast imaging technology, the Koning Vera Breast CT, was named a finalist in the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care."

Koning Health named finalist in 2023 Sharecare Awards

Koning is one of 52 finalists in the fifth annual Sharecare Awards, now competing to win the special Sharing Care Award, conferred upon the entry which receives the most votes from the general public. Starting today, anyone can go to sharecareawards.org/voting to vote for their favorite finalist in each category; only one vote may be cast per person, per category each day of the voting period, ending June 16, 2023.

Women's breast health has been stagnant and ignored for over 50 years. Koning's innovative, patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT), is a comfortable and convenient 7-second scan that will optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment - and will save millions of women's lives worldwide. KBCT provides higher resolution images at an equivalent dose to mammograms and a dose 4-6 times lower than conventional CT exams.

"Each finalist was mindfully selected from hundreds of entries submitted across the 13 awards categories, and we congratulate Koning Health for emerging as one of four selected for the Health/Science: News category," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer of Sharecare. "Selected by our competition's esteemed Academy of Judges, composed of renowned experts in health and media, and their juries, Koning's entry exemplifies the inspiring commitment to 'sharing care' that the Sharecare Awards seeks to elevate and honor."

"We are thrilled and honored to be considered a finalist in the prestigious Sharecare Awards," says Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "We're looking forward to sharing our breast imaging technology with Sharecare followers, as well as women around the world, all who deserve better breast imaging options."

Beginning in September, category finalists will be showcased and winners revealed across Sharecare's social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Additionally, for the first time since the inaugural Sharecare Awards, the fifth annual competition will culminate with an in-person celebration on Monday, Oct. 9, when select winners, including recipients of the Sharing Care Award, Outstanding Foundation of the Year, and Person of the Year will be revealed live on stage at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

