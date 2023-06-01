Supernal and TruWeather Solutions to Introduce Real-time Micro Weather Forecasting to Advanced Air Mobility Ecosystem

Exceeding current commercial aviation capabilities, advanced weather forecasting technology will enhance eVTOL safety and operating models

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va. , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC (the Company) today announced a minority investment in TruWeather Solutions to leverage its weather data analytics and forecasting technology in Supernal's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and operations testing. Weather forecasting is the latest aspect of the vast Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem that Supernal is addressing in tandem to developing its eVTOL vehicle for 2028 entry into service.

Supernal (PRNewswire)

As part of the investment, Supernal will pilot TruWeather's comprehensive V360° software-as-a-service product in the Company's vehicle and surrounding operations to collect and integrate real-time distributed sensor weather data. V360° will provide Supernal with a comprehensive view of low-altitude weather and enable the Company to more accurately assess and predict weather conditions at critical locations and along flight paths. Supernal plans to deploy the TruWeather system in its future launch markets and make the infrastructure available to the broader AAM community.

"Supernal is pleased to incorporate TruWeather technology into our vehicle and operations testing as we work to make Advanced Air Mobility as safe and reliable as commercial aviation," said Adam Slepian, chief commercial officer, Supernal. "The concept is simple: Better weather measurements mean better forecasts for AAM operations. TruWeather's solution is advanced and can turn potential flight delays or cancellations into safe and timely passenger journeys for Supernal customers – and the entire industry."

V360° can deliver eVTOL operators wind and weather updates every 15 minutes with tens of meters of grid resolution at and around vertiports. This model has 1 kilometer or better resolution along flight corridors and captures the effects that buildings have on wind flow, which is critical when flying in urban environments. By comparison, the best data available in commercial aviation today is 2.5 kilometer resolution and does not provide for urban building disrupted wind flows.

"TruWeather is excited about Supernal's investment in our vision, team and capabilities," said Don Berchoff, co-founder and CEO, TruWeather Solutions. "We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with one of the premier mobility service providers in the world to further accelerate our learning and enable Supernal's success in building a safe, efficient business with an unparalleled passenger experience. Our job is to keep them flying safely and we know how to do that from a weather perspective with the help of our outstanding sensor and urban modeling partners."

TruWeather is a leader in identifying and adopting the most advanced weather sensor technology to power its proprietary weather software to deliver micro-weather precision and accuracy for the transportation industry and beyond. TruWeather has spent five years developing the next generation of micro-weather data collection technology and analytics for AAM and conducts R&D at Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) test ranges – sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – in four states across the U.S.

About Supernal LLC

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TruWeather Solutions, Inc

TruWeather is a leading provider of weather data analytics and innovative weather risk management products with a focus on low level aviation and ground transportation systems. Founded on over 35 years' experience across the aviation, logistics and weather industries, and acknowledged as experts in setting standards for the safe operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the company provides the highest quality insights alongside excellent technical and operational forecasting support services. TruWeather's customized translation of real-time and predictive weather data into discrete workflow decision insights sharpens resource scheduling, planning and mission execution resulting in safer, more productive operations and business success. Visit www.truweathersolutions.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Darland

Supernal

jennifer.darland@supernal.aero

Lisa Tinnesz

TruWeather Solutions

lisa.tinnesz@truweathersolutions.com

TruWeather Solutions (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supernal