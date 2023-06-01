GreenPower Delivers All-Electric School Buses and Prepares For Additional Orders from California Dealer

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that three BEAST all-electric school buses were delivered to its exclusive dealer Creative Bus Sales ("CBS") last month. In addition, CBS has more than 40 Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses for which HVIP (California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project) voucher funding is either approved or are in the approval process.

GreenPower's All-Electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses (PRNewswire)

"As GreenPower's exclusive school bus dealer in California, Creative Bus Sales has put considerable time and effort into securing these orders," said Michael Perez, GreenPower's Vice President for School Bus, Contracts and Grants. "More importantly, GreenPower has available inventory that covers nearly all of these orders, allowing for timely payment and rapid deployment."

In May, GreenPower delivered three BEAST school buses to CBS for deployment with Escalon Unified School District and Hayward Unified School District. GreenPower has six additional BEASTs on order from CBS and is in the process of delivering three by the end of June to Grossmont Unified School District. Additionally, GreenPower is preparing two Nano BEAST school buses for delivery to CBS by the end of the month for the Anaheim Elementary School District. The Nano BEASTs will add to the school district's existing fleet of four BEASTs in operation.

Creative Bus Sales currently has 17 approved HVIP vouchers for GreenPower's Type D BEAST school buses for five different school districts. "Creative Bus Sales is now able to order 13 BEAST school buses against their 17 approved vouchers for four of these five school districts," Perez continued. "We can immediately pull BEASTs from our existing inventory, which are compliant with the California school bus specifications."

CBS also holds an additional 17 HVIP voucher requests for GreenPower's Type D BEAST school buses that are in the approval process through the School Bus Set Aside program. These vouchers are for seven different school districts. "GreenPower expects to receive these orders from CBS before the end of the month and is able to immediately apply VIN numbers for almost all of these from the current inventory of California compliant BEAST school buses," Perez stated.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today with a class leading range of up to 150 miles. Configured for up to18 passengers with one wheelchair position and 14 passengers with two wheelchair positions, the Nano BEAST features the industry-leading BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the preferred Q'Straint wheelchair securement system.

GreenPower's BEAST is a 40-foot Type D school bus seating up to 90 passengers. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 61 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

