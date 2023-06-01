Florida's Colony Cove Community Earns the Leadership in Sustainability Award from the Manufactured Housing Institute

ELLENTON, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has recognized Colony Cove in Ellenton, Florida with its Leadership in Sustainability Award for 2023. Colony Cove is a resort-style, 55+ manufactured home community that planted more than 4,000 trees on a 1.5-acre peninsula located within the community, creating an environmentally beneficial microforest with a scenic nature trail woven into the forest. Microforests are very dense plantings of native species and are a powerful way to help improve the quality of the local environment and combat climate change.

Photo courtesy of MHI: MHI’s Leadership in Sustainability Award is presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox to Stephen Schmitt, vice president of asset management for Colony Cove and additional representatives at the 2023 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

Colony Cove planted more than 4,000 trees on a 1.5-acre peninsula in the community, creating a beneficial microforest

As part of the community's ongoing sustainability efforts and in collaboration with Sarasota Urban ReForesters (SURF), more than 150 Colony Cove residents, employees and volunteers helped transform the peninsula to a microforest in June 2022.

Residents enjoy the natural beauty of the microforest and learn about the environmental and ecological benefits, as well as the flora and fauna it attracts to the neighborhood. The 2,500-site Colony Cove community also features amenities including a private marina, six spacious clubhouses, six heated swimming pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a community garden, fitness center, dog parks and much more.

The annual MHI awards recognize communities that deliver extraordinary resident experiences as a result of their all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, amenities and community involvement. The award is open to all HUD-code manufactured home land-lease communities. The Leadership in Sustainability Award was presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox (center left) to Stephen Schmitt, vice president of asset management (center right) at the 2023 Congress & Expo in Las Vegas in April.

"Colony Cove consistently expands the resident experience and the microforest provides many benefits to the environment, the native landscapes, and provides residents a sense of serenity, along with physical and mental health benefits," said Scott Payrits, general manager of Colony Cove. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Manufactured Housing Institute for our focus on sustainability."

About Colony Cove

Colony Cove is an age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community situated along the scenic Manatee River and featuring waterfront views, planned events and activities, and amenities designed around an active lifestyle. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colony Cove