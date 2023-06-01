Celebrate Men's Health Education and Awareness Month With Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Helps Promote A Healthy Gut Lining

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health Education and Awareness Month. Its mission is to empower men (and their partners) with the knowledge to prioritize well-being and proactively address common male-specific health concerns. In line with the goals of Men's Health Education and Awareness Month, Gundry MD™ is empowering both men and women with the education and proper nutrition they need to live long, healthy lives. For example, Total Restore —a unique Gundry MD dietary supplement— is designed to support the body in combating issues such as gas, bloating, digestive problems, cravings for unhealthy foods, and unwanted weight gain - all common health problems men may face.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore is a revolutionary supplement that supports users in addressing issues associated with lectin consumption and a weakened gut lining. Lectins are proteins that bind to carbohydrates and are present in various foods. (PRNewswire)

Gundry MD Total Restore features a powerful blend of carefully selected ingredients aimed at helping individuals achieve a healthier body weight and enhance their energy levels. By supporting the gut lining through its remarkable combination of "gut hero" ingredients and amino acids, Gundry MD Total Restore contributes to a healthier and lighter-feeling body, which aligns with the overall objective of Men's Health Education and Awareness Month. By incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into their daily routine, men can take proactive steps towards improving their digestive health and overall well-being. This product serves as a valuable tool in their journey towards achieving optimal health, providing support, and addressing specific concerns that may affect their quality of life.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is a revolutionary supplement that supports users in addressing issues associated with lectin consumption and a weakened gut lining. Lectins are proteins that bind to carbohydrates and are present in various foods. They have the potential to harm the lining of the gut, allowing waste, bacteria, and other harmful substances to enter the bloodstream. Consistent lectin consumption can lead to problems such as weight gain, skin issues, brain fog, and unhealthy food cravings. The revolutionary formula of Gundry MD Total Restore contains 16 potent ingredients that help fight absorption of lectins that may bind to the gut lining. By taking Gundry MD Total Restore, users support the nourishment of the gut lining, assisting in helping to mend the damage caused by the passage of harmful particles. Gundry MD Total Restore is crafted with no artificial sweeteners or added sugars. This product's 4-in-1 formula helps promote physical energy levels, enhances the presence of healthy gut bacteria, supports digestive health, and even helps manage unhealthy food cravings and joint discomfort.†*

Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore incorporates four key ingredients in its formula, which have been known to provide various benefits to users, including enhanced energy levels, improved skin health, and joint support. The ingredients are as follows†*:

PepZin GI™: This ingredient combines two "gut heroes," Zinc and L-carnosine. It actively supports a healthy gut lining and contributes to the well-being of the stomach.

L-Glutamine: As an amino acid, L-Glutamine plays a role in helping reduce cravings for unhealthy or "junk" food. It also aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

Licorice root extract: Studies have indicated that licorice root extract can be beneficial for the lining of the gut wall, promoting its overall health.

N-acetyl D-glucosamine: This powerful compound serves multiple purposes. It helps alleviate joint discomfort and supports the gut in combating lectins.

Other beneficial ingredients in Gundry MD's Total Restore include:

Grape Seed Extract

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Magnesium

Wormwood Powder

Maitake Mushroom Extract

Berberine Bark Powder

Marshmallow Root Powder

Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Cinnamon Bark Powder

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

To experience the benefits of Gundry MD Total Restore, it is recommended to take three capsules daily. The capsules are easy to swallow, ensuring convenience for users. According to Dr. Steven Gundry's recommendation, it is best to take all three capsules with your largest meal of the day. Alternatively, if it is more convenient, you have the option to take one capsule with each meal. Consistency is key for optimal results, so it is advised to take Gundry MD Total Restore consistently as part of your daily routine.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee. The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD Youtube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key to longevity comes down to optimizing a biological mechanism. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry Youtube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

