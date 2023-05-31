Subtle Medical to Showcase Dedication to Research and Product Innovation at 2023 ISMRM Conference in Toronto

The company will present six abstracts showcasing their latest advancements.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company announced its participation in the prestigious International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) conference, to be held in Toronto, Canada from June 3rd through June 8th, 2023. The event will serve as a platform for Subtle Medical to highlight its commitment to cutting-edge research and continuous product innovation in the field of medical imaging.

Subtle has revolutionized the speed of imaging acquisition, enabling increased productivity for health systems

At the 2023 ISMRM conference, the Subtle Medical team will present a total of six abstracts ( see agenda ), showcasing their groundbreaking advancements and technological breakthroughs. These abstracts encompass a wide range of topics, including novel MR image registration methods, AI-powered image denoising and superresolution, and advanced image synthesis methods. The presentations will demonstrate the team's relentless pursuit of improving patient care and optimizing the efficiency capabilities of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

"We are thrilled to participate in the 2023 ISMRM conference and share our latest research findings and product innovations," said Greg Zaharchuk, Subtle Medical Co-Founder and Neuroradiologist. "This conference provides a valuable opportunity for us to engage with fellow researchers, medical professionals, and industry experts, as we collectively strive to advance the field of medical imaging and improve the patient experience."

Subtle Medical has gained recognition for its pioneering work in the development of innovative healthcare technology solutions that address critical challenges in medical imaging. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms, Subtle Medical has revolutionized the speed in which medical images can be acquired, enabling increased productivity for health systems and an improved imaging experience for the patients they serve.

To learn more about SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, schedule to connect with the team at the ISMRM conference in Toronto at Table C19. Representatives will be available to discuss the latest advancements, provide live demonstrations, and explore potential collaborations.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

