Promontory Therapeutics to Participate in Business Development Strategies Panel at the Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

The company will also present an update on its corporate and clinical progress at the event

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing small molecule immunotherapies in oncology, will participate in a panel discussion on maximizing value in a capital efficient manner at the Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, taking place June 2, 2023 in Chicago. The company will also provide a presentation on its corporate and clinical progress with lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, a small molecule immunotherapy.

Promontory Therapeutics logo (PRNewswire)

Panel Discussion Details

Panel Session: Business Development Strategies Panel: How to Maximize Value in a Capital Efficient Manner

Speaker: Matthew Price, EVP & COO, Promontory Therapeutics

Date: June 2, 2023

Time: 9:30am CDT

Location: Sinclair Ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Chicago

Corporate Presentation Details

Presentation Session: Track A

Speaker: Johan Baeck, CMO, Promontory Therapeutics

Date: June 2, 2023

Time: 11:00am CDT

Location: Room Faulkner, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Chicago

More information about the event and agenda is available on the Sachs Forum website.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule immunotherapy. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells and promote the adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and two Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company also sponsored the completed clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the NCI utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors where PT-112 has received Orphan Drug designation.

To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics, visit the company's website here.

CONTACTS:

Promontory Therapeutics

Brooke Raphael, MS

VP, Strategy & Operations

Tel: +1 (646) 974-6453

Email: braphael@promontorytx.com

Investors:

Stan Musial

Tel: +1 (646) 222-6932

Email: smusial@promontorytx.com

ICR Westwicke

Media:

Alexis Feinberg

Tel: +1 (203) 939-2225

Email: alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promontory Therapeutics Inc.