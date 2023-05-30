Teleperformance Announces Winners of 2023 Worldwide Outstanding Women Awards

Awards program honors outstanding achievements of the company's female leaders across the globe

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced the winners of its Worldwide Outstanding Women (WOW) awards, which honors women across the company who consistently pursue transformational leadership.

Teleperformance honored employees across three categories: the WOW Work award, which recognizes women leading change based on their contributions to Teleperformance's business, clients, and employees; the WOW Community award, given to women who are actively involved in making a positive impact on their local communities; and the WOW Rising Star award which recognizes women based on their leadership and ability to inspire fellow women to achieve excellence.

"We are pleased to honor our female employees who embrace leadership in their work and in their communities across the globe," said Miranda Collard, Chief Client Officer at Teleperformance. "The Worldwide Outstanding Women Awards is a platform to celebrate the many milestones of the women of Teleperformance: those who make a positive impact within our business, communities, and other women."

The 2023 Teleperformance WOW award winners:

WOW Work award – the Philippines . Riza was awarded for her enthusiasm, determination, and outstanding ownership and accountability in serving clients. Riza Mae Berdigay , Teleperformance in. Riza was awarded for her enthusiasm, determination, and outstanding ownership and accountability in serving clients.

WOW Community award – Peru . Magda is a paramedic at Teleperformance who serves as a volunteer firefighter in her community, who was honored for her bravery and dedication in serving her community in the face of emergencies. Magda Chumpitaz , Teleperformance in. Magda is a paramedic at Teleperformance who serves as a volunteer firefighter in her community, who was honored for her bravery and dedication in serving her community in the face of emergencies.

WOW Rising Star award – Argentina . Maria was honored for her professionalism and inspiration to others, as well as her dedication to human rights and support for diversity and inclusion. Maria Fernanda Ordoñez , Teleperformance in. Maria was honored for her professionalism and inspiration to others, as well as her dedication to human rights and support for diversity and inclusion.

Empowering Women Leading Change

The Teleperformance WOW Awards honors remarkable women of influence at Teleperformance who consistently pursue transformational leadership. It recognizes women leading change, and those who have consistently displayed and pursued transformational leadership by cultivating a positive difference in their professional lives and communities, and their ongoing support of other women toward equality and empowerment.

