Panda Express® Launches New Rewards Program Inviting Guests to Collect Exclusive Gifts and Good Fortune

ROSEMEAD, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., announces the launch of Panda Rewards™, its first points-based national rewards program. To encourage guests to join Panda on a journey of collecting good fortune, all new Panda Rewards members that sign up via the free Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com will receive a Welcome Gift of 25 percent off their order (up to $10 off)1 and exclusive surprises all year long.

Panda Rewards utilizes a personalized points-based system that rewards members with ten Panda Points™ for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases2. Once 200 Panda Points have been accumulated, guests can start redeeming their favorite Panda menu items. Each month, guests' first qualified purchase will unlock a surprise Good Fortune Gift™ ranging from bonus points to special discounts or even free food, along with a unique digital fortune cookie message to be collected. Panda Rewards members will also receive a birthday gift of their choice.

"Sharing good fortune is an important value at Panda, and we are delighted to launch our first rewards program nationwide as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards our loyal guests for their continued support throughout the years," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. "We look forward to engaging our guests in a playful and meaningful journey of good fortune as they collect unique prizes offering exceptional value every time they dine at Panda."

The more Panda Points members accrue, the better the rewards options. The rewards range from a free upgrade to a premium entrée, a free drink of choice to even a free Family Meal. Guests have a personalized experience to choose their preferred reward from multiple options. What's more, Panda Points do not expire unless there are no qualifying purchases in 12 months.

Panda Rewards members can earn and redeem Panda Points when ordering through the Panda Express mobile app or the PandaExpress.com website, in-store, or the drive-thru. Those ordering online that have logged in as a Panda Rewards member will automatically receive Panda Points for their purchase. For in-store and drive-thru orders, guests can easily access and present a QR code in the mobile app for a Panda associate to scan. Alternatively, guests can also enter a unique rewards code found on their receipt from an in-store order that can be entered in their account up to seven days from purchase in the app or online to earn Panda Points on that purchase.

1 Terms & Conditions: Taxes, delivery, and other fees still apply. Limit of one (1) Welcome Gift offer per account. Only one reward, offer, or coupon can be applied to a single transaction. Maximum discount of up to $10 for qualifying purchases. Valid at participating Panda Express locations in-store and online at pandaexpress.com or on the Panda Express app. Offer is not valid on catering or for corporate accounts and cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise specified. Panda Express reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and modify the offer, or any part of it, for any reason at any time without notice, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer. Subject to all applicable Panda Rewards Program Terms and Conditions, available at PandaRewards.com. Void where prohibited.

2 Panda Points cannot be earned on Gift Card or Swag Shop purchases, third-party delivery services (such as DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.), taxes, fees, donations, alcohol, or tips.

About Panda Express®

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 12 international countries.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $282 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™, — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

