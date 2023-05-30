Mobizen Studio Empowers Live Streamers to Create Dynamic Content in Spanish, Portuguese, and More

Content creators and live streamers in Europe and Latin America are now able to create more dynamic content with Mobizen Studio.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobizen Studio, the leading web-based live streaming service by RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., announced today that the addition of Spanish and Portuguese language support, along with significant updates to its key features. This strategic move aims to empower content creators and live streamers in Europe and Latin America, as well as users in North America, Korea, and Japan, to easily create captivating and dynamic content.

In response to user feedback, Mobizen Studio has updated its key features, ensuring a more accessible and dynamic live streaming environment. One of the notable features is the "Social Chat," a vital component of live streaming, which can now be selectively enabled or disabled for specific scenes. This enables content creators to foster immersive experiences and engage with their audience effectively while maintaining control over important topics.

Another exciting addition is the seamless integration of sound effects, enabling live streamers to effortlessly elevate the production value of their broadcasts. With a diverse collection of over 50 templates, customizable text sizes, and pre-designed subtitle samples, users can craft visually stunning screen layouts that captivate their viewers. Furthermore, the streamlined content creation process is facilitated by the ability to directly paste images or capture screens, allowing for quick and hassle-free content production.

The latest update grants users access to a significant portion of previously restricted features available only in the paid version. This commitment to user satisfaction has been at the core of Mobizen Studio's philosophy, driving continuous improvements and updates.

Seo Hyung-su, CEO of RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., the Mobizen Studio service provider, said, "We, the Mobizen Studio team, are thrilled that this update enables content creators from various regions to produce high-quality content more easily and conveniently. Our goal is to lead the live streaming and content creation market by delivering optimized features and distinctive user experiences based on feedback from our global user community."

Mobizen Studio revolutionizes live streaming by offering a web-based solution that enables users to broadcast live streams from their browser to multiple platforms effortlessly. With seamless integration between laptops, desktops, and smartphones, users can create professional videos and directly stream to popular platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and many more.

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been one of the pioneers and led the global remote solution industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

Based on its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote solutions: RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, and RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support. In terms of digitalization of lifestyle in the digital era, RSUPPORT has been dedicated to provide more than 8.1 million individual users with a better digital experience with Mobizen.

RSUPPORT delivers its outstanding remote services for more than 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, including PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, financial companies, etc. That is how RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

