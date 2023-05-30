HOYA Vision Care Launches 2023 'Summer Learning Series' for Eye Care Professionals

Specially designed 8-week course features sessions about advancing US eye care, growing ECP practices, and improving the patient experience.

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today its 'Summer Learning Series' of free webinars for eye care professionals (ECP) and their practices. From June 7 through July 26, 2023, HOYA will host eight specially designed courses hosted by in-house product and training experts. ECPs can register today for individual or all the webinars.

Four sessions offer ABO credits to advance ECP attendees' continuing education. HOYA's Visionary Alliance™ members will earn 200 extra points for each webinar attended. Each will start at 6:00 p.m. CDT, and recordings will be available to all members who cannot attend live.

The Summer Learning Series was inspired by direct feedback from ECPs as part of a customer research study – staff education and training led the responses. "We are excited to continue offering independent, visionary ECPs ways to grow their skills and enhance their practices," said Matt Pope, Sr. Director of Marketing at HOYA Vision Care. "These focused sessions will help our customers but also all ECPs around the country to learn about and address important challenges within our industry."

HOYA's Summer Learning Series will be led by HOYA training and product experts, Ed Repp, Michael Gatti, Kelly Rosemann and AJ Ramirez and hosted by Ashley Brennan. The series is comprised of the following sessions:

Sun Protection for Every Season – June 7, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT (+ABO Credits)

Discover both photochromic and polarized sun options as solutions for year-round protection. We will review the patient benefits of polarized sunglasses and photochromic lenses. Register here

HOYA'S Sun Portfolio – June 14, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT

Protect your patient eyes from sunup to sundown with HOYA'S Sun Solutions, from light-adaptive and polarized lenses to fashionable tints, mirror coatings, and everything in between. Register here

Lens Compensation: It Matters – June 21, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT (+ABO Credits)

The lens' prescribed power isn't necessarily the prescription the patient sees. This course will discuss the importance of position of wear (POW) measurements and how compensated lenses improve your patient's vision. Register here

HOYA's Single Vision Portfolio – June 28, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT

Old technology, traditional single vision lenses do not meet your patients' demanding needs for overall quality vision. In this course learn how HOYA'S Single Vision can improve patient visual quality. Register here

A Better Visual Experience with Progressive Lenses – July 5, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT (+ABO Credits)

Addresses the importance of continuous advancements in progressive lens design technologies and, the need to improve progressive lens wearers' experience. Register here

HOYA'S New Media Optics Portfolio – July 12, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT

Between cell phones, computers, tablets, TVs, and other digital screens, most people spend an average of 8 to 10 hours a day looking at screens. HOYA's new media optics lenses can help combat symptoms of digital eye strain. Register here

The Second Pair Is the New Primary Pair – July 19, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT (+ABO Credits)

Develop talking points to increase your multiple-pair sales. We will follow the patient's journey through your practice and highlight key moments to educate patients on the benefits of a second pair. Register here

Enhance the Patient Journey – July 26, 2023 – 6:00 pm CDT

The journey of the patient begins before they ever step foot in your office. We'll utilize Personalized Vision Solutions techniques to help maximize your business and improve the patient experience within your practice. The journey of the patient begins before they ever step foot in your office. We'll utilize Personalized Vision Solutions techniques to help maximize your business and improve the patient experience within your practice. Register here

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in more than 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO, and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D-tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, visit hoyavision.com .

About HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is committed to becoming a leading company in niche markets through creativity and innovation. As part of this philosophy, we continue to research and develop quality products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of over 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com.

