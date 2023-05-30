The New PRG601PE Designed with Pendleton Elements and Recycled Materials

DOVER, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce a new PRO TREK timepiece in collaboration with global lifestyle brand, Pendleton. The new PRG601PE-5 showcases both brands' commitment to creating a sustainable, high-quality product.

Casio Collaborates with American Textile Manufacturer Pendleton for Latest PRO TREK Timepiece (PRNewswire)

"This collaboration celebrates both brands' passion for the outdoors and commitment to sustainability," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We are proud to partner with a like-minded brand like Pendleton to create an eco-friendly, stylish PRO TREK that still keeps durability and ethos of "One with Nature" at its core."

Designed with eco-friendly bio-based resins for the case & case back as well as a band made from recycled PET cloth materials that are derived from plastic bottles, the PRG601PE-5 is well-suited for outdoor enthusiasts and environmentalists alike. The timepiece is outfitted with a uniquely patterned band that effortlessly brings together four of Pendleton's iconic textile patterns; Pilot Rock, Wyeth Trail, Canyonlands, and Tucson. The unique patterns and colors were designed to represent land, water, mountains, and sky. A special collaboration logo is also featured on the case back. Its watch dial features a watermarked pattern and a mountain-shaped sub-dial hand, paying homage to PRO TREK and Pendleton's love of the outdoors. The PRG601PE-5 case also features a new charcoal grey color which was developed specifically for this model. The model comes with specially designed packaging, including a Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool® pouch to hold the watch and a hinged paper box that matches the pattern on the watch band.

"Sustainability is one of Pendleton's core values and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Casio on the PRG601PE-5," said Peter Bishop, EVP of Design and Merchandising at Pendleton. "The new PRO TREK timepiece not only features a band with a new twist on well-known Pendleton patterns but includes recycled materials as well as our very own wool fabric, woven in our USA heritage mill."

Delivering on outdoor utility, the PRG601PE-5 is equipped with Casio's Triple Sensor technology (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, thermometer) and Tough Solar, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps, and other sources to power the watch. This feature eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery, thereby further reducing environmental impact. For optimum readability, the design features wide bar indexes and multi-color secondhand to check the time, direction, and other indicators at a glance. It also features slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to aid in compass bearing indicated by the second hand and digital display.

Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, full auto double LED light, five daily alarms, World Time (29-City + UTC), and more. The PRO TREK PRG601PE-5 is available now for preorder for $400 at Casio.com.

For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e., altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com .

About Pendleton Woolen Mills

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

