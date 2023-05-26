Wemade partners with Etherscan for transparency of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem

Joining forces to develop block explorer for WEMIX3.0 and Kroma, which will launch in the first half of this year

Etherscan develops and operates Ethereum 's main block explorer, the most used block explorer in the world

To pursue decentralization of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet and innovative evolution

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korean gaming company Wemade has announced a strategic partnership with Etherscan to reinforce the transparency of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Both companies are joining forces to develop block explorer for the WEMIX3.0 mainnet and Ethereum layer 2 project, Kroma. The new Block Explorer, which will launch in the first half of this year, provides a tool where users can look up detailed transaction history.

Etherscan specializes in blockchain data service and has developed and operated Ethereum's main block explorer, Etherscan. It also developed various main block explorers such as Bscscan for Binance, Polyscan for Polygon and Arbiscan for Arbitrum.

Through this partnership, Wemade will continue to pursue decentralization of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet and develop the transparency of the mega-ecosystem.

Wemade's Ethereum layer 2 project, Kroma, has adopted an optimistic rollup that uses zkEVM, and aims to complete a layer 2 blockchain based on zk-rollup.

Kroma can interlink with the WEMIX ecosystem, and the WEMIX3.0 mainnet will apply layer 2 in the future. This will allow the WEMIX ecosystem to expand beyond its WEMIX blockchain and interoperate with external blockchain.

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

