LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group to Establish Battery Cell Manufacturing Joint Venture in the U.S.

The new battery cell JV will be located in Bryan County , Savannah, Georgia where Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is currently being built

Total investment amount of over USD 4.3 billion; LGES and HMG to take a 50 percent stake respectively

JV's battery production aimed to start at the end of 2025 with an annual production capacity of 30 GWh, capable of supporting the production of 300,000 EVs

Building the second battery manufacturing JV, LGES and Hyundai Motor Group aim to continue strengthening the ties with their long-time partnership in electrification efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group announced an EV battery cell manufacturing joint venture in the U.S. today.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S. and further accelerate the Group's electrification efforts in North America. The signing ceremony took place in LGES's headquarters in Seoul on May 26 with the attendance of Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution and Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group will each hold a 50 percent stake in the JV, which will involve the investment of over USD 4.3 billion (KRW 5.7 trillion).

"Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "By further advancing our product competitiveness and global operational expertise, LG Energy Solution will commit our best efforts to offering the ultimate sustainable energy solutions to our customers."

"Hyundai Motor Group is focusing on its electrification efforts to secure a leadership position in the global auto industry. We will create a strong foundation to lead the global EV transition through establishing a new EV battery cell plant with LG Energy Solution, a leading global battery producer and long-time partner," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

The annual production capacity of the new joint venture is at 30 GWh, able to support the production of 300,000 units of EVs annually. The facility will be in Bryan County, Savannah, Georgia adjacent to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, currently under construction.

Starting construction in the second half of 2023, the joint venture plans to start battery production at the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Hyundai Mobis will assemble battery packs using cells from the plant, then supply them to the Group's U.S. manufacturing facilities for production of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EV models. The new facility will help create a stable supply of batteries in the region and allow the Group to respond fast to the soaring EV demand in the U.S. market.

With this JV, LGES now has seven battery plants currently operating or being constructed in the U.S., where the company is concentrating most of its resources to expand the production capacity. By ramping up its local production, LGES aims to provide innovative products both in scale and with speed, thereby expediting the clean energy transition in the U.S.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group have long been partners in the field of electrification having worked on the supplies of EV batteries for vehicles, including Elantra Hybrid, Kona Electric, and IONIQ 6 dedicated EV. The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, LPi hybrid vehicle introduced in 2009, was the Group's first electrified model. In 2021, both started construction of the Indonesia battery cell JV which is set to start production in the first half of 2024.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group aim to further strengthen the ties going forward with the EV battery cooperation.

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 25,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Group, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com .

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all. More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

