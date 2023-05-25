REST DUVET'S EVERCOOL™ COOLING COMFORTER SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2023 BEST BEDDING AWARD WINNER

Recognized for its Game-Changing Chill under the Coziest Comforter Category

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest Duvet announced today that their Evercool™ Cooling Comforter was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com .

"A breakthrough for hot sleepers…" that "...actually feels cold to the touch."

Within the "coziest comforters" category, The Evercool Cooling Comforter won the title of "Game-Changing Chill," and was heralded as "a breakthrough for hot sleepers…" that "...actually feels cold to the touch." Good Housekeeping stated, "it amazed testers with its cooling capabilities. One said, 'it provided much-needed relief,' and another gushed, 'I no longer wake up drenched in sweat!'"

The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab spent six months evaluating hundreds of bedding items to find the sleep products that will help consumers achieve their best rest. Fiber scientists, engineers and home product experts extensively evaluated these products using lab equipment as well as feedback from more than 500 consumer testers to get a comprehensive view of how they perform. Judges considered attributes that are most important when it comes to shopping for bedding — like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style and sustainability — and also analyzed data related to comfort, support, durability, ease of use, temperature regulation and more.

The high thermal conductivity of the Evercool™ fabric absorbs and transfers heat 10x faster than cotton, making it one of the coolest and highest Qmax (cooling) fabrics on the market. The ultra moisture-wicking fabric is expertly designed to absorb and remove water molecules quickly, fostering a dry and temperature-balanced sleeping environment. Using the "fully drawn yarn" technique which produces extremely fine yarn that mimics a silk protein structure, makes the Evercool™ fabric incredibly soft, silky and smooth with excellent durability. The feel, moisture-wicking, and immediate cooling effects are conducive for a perfect night's rest.

"We are beyond honored and thrilled to be recognized by Good Housekeeping, one of the most respected institutions, and their home experts/ textile pros," said Rest Duvet Cofounder Andy Nguyen. "When we set out to create the Evercool™ Cooling Comforter, we aimed to design a product that spoke to the direct needs of consumers. Through constant innovation and the use of advanced technology, the Evercool Comforter is able to make an impactful difference for hot sleepers, so they can finally get the rest they not only deserve, but need to live a well-balanced fulfilled life."

All Rest Duvet products are hypoallergenic and sensitive on the skin. The Evercool™ Cooling Comforter retails for $199-$279 (twin, full/queen, king and cali king) and comes in three color options including Arctic Blue, Cool Gray and Snow Ivory. The product is 100% machine wash safe and includes free shipping and returns with a 30-night risk-free guarantee. To learn more about Rest's Evercool™ Cooling Comforter, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT REST DUVET

Rest Duvet offers a range of products that deliver personal comfort, which results in higher quality sleep. By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, material and technology, Rest products are crafted with innovative materials not commonly used in bedding, to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest Duvet offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. The current suite of products includes down duvets, down-alternative duvets, the Evercool™ Cooling Comforter and the Evercool+™ Sheet Set. To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com .

