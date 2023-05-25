1st Maryland Police Department to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Automated Body Camera Review Platform Empowers Police to Optimize Officer Training

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that the Elkton Police Department has signed on to utilize the company's body camera data analysis platform.

"Body cameras merely capture videos. Evidence shows that analyzing the data that is the key to improving outcomes "

Truleo processes body camera videos for departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

Like most departments in the U.S., Sergeants in the Elkton Police Department manually conduct random body camera reviews each month on a small percentage of the videos, but Truleo's body camera analytics platform will automatically scan 100% of all videos for insights that are designed to provide a more comprehensive review that can facilitate coaching. This "precision guided audit" is designed to save the Sergeant's time and create a more efficient performance review process.

"Body cameras merely capture and store data. The overwhelming academic evidence now shows that it is the insights buried in that data that is the key to improving outcomes for both officers and the community," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo.

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using A.I. to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

