Therabody Named Barry's Official Recovery Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness technology innovator Therabody is proud to announce it is the official recovery partner of fitness pioneer Barry's. The announcement marks a milestone for both companies as Barry's aims to provide best-in-class recovery solutions that enhance customer experience and Therabody further solidifies its leadership in the fitness industry. The partnership is designed to pair Barry's signature workout with Therabody's wellness technology, providing the Barry's community with an end-to-end wellness experience before and after they work out.

As part of the partnership, Therabody will be providing recovery stations that include Theragun PRO and WaveRoller devices in every single one of Barry's 49 US fitness facilities. Therabody will not only provide training to Barry's instructors and staff, but will also develop custom routines that ensure Barry's customers can enjoy routines in-studio and wherever they take their recovery. Members are free to use Therabody products to warm up before a workout and to help ease muscle soreness after training in the Red Room.

"We are proud to be Barry's official recovery partner as it is the leader in the fitness industry," said Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody. "At Therabody, we provide innovations that help improve wellness for everybody and this partnership will allow us not only to broaden our audience but also to make an even greater impact on the fitness community."

Known as the original HIIT workout, Barry's helps optimize physical performance to support customers in reaching fitness and health goals. Therabody is committed to providing natural, easy-to-use solutions that help people reduce pain, improve recovery and achieve wellness goals. By integrating percussive therapy and recovery technologies into Barry's fitness studios, Barry's and Therabody are able to provide easy access to innovative wellness devices, helping to enhance the overall customer experience, while supporting recovery and performance.

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable everybody and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

About Barry's:

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 85 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit www.barrys.com .

