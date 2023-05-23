Smilegate Launches New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE’ Globally.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate globally released its highly anticipated new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE'. The game is now available in multiple languages, including Korean, English, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) in over 170 countries.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions.

One of the distinguishing features of OUTERPLANE is its strategic combat system. Players can employ various tactics such as aerial attacks, skill chains, and breaking manoeuvres to engage in thrilling battles. Players can effectively counter boss attacks and execute powerful finishing moves by utilizing skill bursts, providing an immersive and strategic gameplay experience.

The game's stunning visuals and charming characters, imbued with an anime-inspired aesthetic, further enhance the overall gaming experience. OUTERPLANE's meticulous attention to detail and captivating animations contribute to the game's high level of polish and refinement.

OUTERPLANE's global launch encompasses over 170 countries. OUTERPLANE presents a series of exciting and various events for its players worldwide to celebrate the game launch. Notably, the game's pre-launch in select Southeast Asian countries resulted in a remarkable achievement, as it reached the top position on the popular games list in the Singaporean Google Play Store.

Smilegate will hold an event to commemorate the global launch so players who complete the Start Dash and Guide Quest events can obtain three-star heroes. In addition, various special events are available with numerous in-game rewards that guarantee 80 summonses.

OUTERPLANE is available for download on Google Play Store and the App Store, allowing players worldwide to embark on an unforgettable journey in this captivating 3D turn-based RPG. For more information and updates, please visit https://page.onstove.com/outerplane/en or follow OUTERPLANE Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE.

