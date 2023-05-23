Mirah Builds onto Measurement-Based Care Platform to Bring an Unparalleled Level of Precision to Collaborative Care

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company, Mirah , announced today the launch of a ground-breaking collaborative care management solution to build on the success of their measurement-based care (MBC) platform.

Preview of Mirah's collaborative care management platform (PRNewswire)

Mirah's platform enables earlier, immediate, & precise identification of high-risk individuals in need of intervention.

With the lack of access to behavioral health care a continued issue in the United States , primary care providers are increasingly expected to diagnose and treat mental health concerns, with as many as 50% percent of all behavioral health disorders treated solely in primary care . Leading health organizations have identified behavioral health integration (BHI) essential to addressing this issue . Mirah's newest technology is purpose-built to support BHI – including the collaborative care model (CoCM) and primary care behavioral health (PCBH) model. It disrupts the traditional delivery of care by breaking down silos among care teams and streamlining data collection, communication, and collaboration.

The platform is built upon Mirah's world-class MBC solution and robust library of measures. It was developed by providers in a real-world environment to address today's BHI pain points, making it easy to:

- track clinical outcomes across a target population

- monitor individual patient progress

- facilitate effective, systematic psychiatric caseload review

Designed with scale in mind, the software solution also includes tools to support care coordination – including automated alerts and reminders, task assignment, progress tracking, diagnosis-based treatment tracks, and billing and time tracking functionality.

Mirah's unique offering is the only integrated care technology optimized for pediatrics. With Mirah, providers can gather responses from patients, providers, caregivers, and (for children and adolescents) educational professionals to provide an unparalleled level of detail into a patient's progress in treatment. This capability offers more precise tracking of existing patients and the ability to track treatment targets across a wide variety of diagnoses, settings, and populations.

"Collaborative care is the way forward for improving health outcomes," says practitioner Jessica Lyons . "The logistics, however, are challenging – and even more so with youth. Mirah enables earlier, immediate, and precise identification of high-risk individuals in need of intervention. It also takes the burden off of parents and kids by enabling the care team to coordinate across systems, including with schools, and create a shared care plan with a whole child lens. This doesn't exist anywhere else."

Lyons, who co-owns an integrated pediatric practice, piloted the platform with her team . She also praised Mirah for its large library of assessments, including several specific to pediatrics. She explained: "This broad offering enables providers to drill down where more information is needed and tailor treatment to meet individual patient needs."

Mirah's Clinical Director, Jill Donelan, PsyD, added: "We have to solve the mental health crisis, and integrated care has great promise to increase access and quality of care. Mirah's solution addresses critical challenges of facilitating communication and information flow for integrated care. It's clear how much this was needed based on the overwhelming response we've already had. We're excited to see the impact our solution will have for patients and providers alike."

About Mirah: Mirah is empowering providers with data-driven decision-making, helping improve behavioral health outcomes and access. With a best-in-class platform for measuring and tracking patient progress, Mirah's fully integrated solution offers actionable insights, powerful analytics, and an unparalleled level of precision to help organizations deliver both measurement-based care and collaborative care at scale. Mirah combines enterprise-level technology with an expert clinical support team to drive effective, sustainable implementation of data-informed care across organizations of all sizes. To learn more, visit https://www.mirah.com .

Contact:

351.222.4755

communications@mirah.com

Mirah Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mirah