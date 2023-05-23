DROX HEALTH SCIENCES JOINS THE ASSOCIATION OF DIVERSITY IN CLINICAL TRIALS AS A SUPPORTING PARTNER

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD), a diversity-focused organization whose mission is to set standards and best practices for the clinical trials industry to improve the representation of diverse participants in clinical trials announces a new supporting partner, DROX Health Science. DROX is a contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Miami with locations in Mexico and Germany that offers comprehensive clinical research management services.

Principal CEO of DROX Health Science, Marco Cid, shared, "This partnership is a significant step in bringing awareness to an issue that affects everyone globally. I'm a firm believer that Mexico is a world player in the development and research of new therapeutic options. By partnering with the AOD, we're able to address the longstanding issue of inadequate representation in clinical trials and hope to influence the outcome of trials around the world."

CEO and Chief Diversity Officer of the AOD, Diana Foster, Ph.D., states, "The CID Group has been at the forefront of issues affecting clinical trials globally for a decade and the commitment they are making to the AOD speaks to their recognition of the importance of diverse representation in clinical trials."

The AOD is comprised of partners who are committed to the mission of the organization; Our Mission is to Establish Standards and Best Practices for the Clinical Trials Industry to Improve the Representation of Diverse Participants in Clinical Trials Through the Development, Integration, and Monitoring of Quality and Consistent Diversity Methodology Across the Research Industry. For information about The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials and to view the partnership levels, visit our website at www.associationofdiversity.org.

DROX Health Science is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) with comprehensive clinical research service experience and a front runner in recruiting and retaining patients from diverse backgrounds. DROX specializes in selecting high-performing clinical research sites. They are leaders in the field with over 10 years of experience in several therapeutic areas. DROX has an international presence, ethical compliance, a strong regulatory track record, a robust quality data capture and clinical research management framework, aligned with the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH). Visit their website to learn more, www.droxhealth.com .

