Global Syndicate Community Reaches 31

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks announced today that BMO Capital Markets, Blaylock Van, and American Veterans Group have joined the platform. These recent additions increase the total number of underwriters on DirectBooks to 31, including 5 diversity underwriting firms, and complements a community of more than 375 institutional investors. The core offering now consists of Investment Grade, Emerging Markets, High Yield, and Sovereigns, Supranationals & Agencies (SSAs) issuances across USD, EUR and GBP markets.

(PRNewsfoto/DirectBooks) (PRNewswire)

BMO Capital Markets offers a global syndicate presence with operations in Toronto, New York, London and Dublin, further extending the global reach of the DirectBooks underwriting community. The addition of Blaylock Van and American Veterans Group represents an expansion of diversity firms joining as underwriters. As part of its mission, DirectBooks focuses on shared goals with the communities we serve, which includes a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in financial services.

"DirectBooks welcomes BMO Capital Markets, Blaylock Van and American Veterans Group as we continue to fulfill our goal of broadening our global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "We are proud of our momentum and strength through diversity, and we continue to work hard every day to advance our mission of evolving the global financing markets."

"At BMO we're always looking for opportunities to meet the market needs of our clients in a way that offers them the deepest value and the most efficiency," said Sean Hayes, Head of US Debt Syndicate. "We are focused on driving progress toward positive change in global markets and joining the DirectBooks underwriting community means providing leading digital experiences in the new issue process to our clients."

"Blaylock Van, LLC is committed to working closely with our clients, on the platforms that best suit their needs. We are thrilled to join the broker-dealer community on DirectBooks, and we are keen to be part of the positive change that the DirectBooks platform is bringing to the industry," said Eric Van Standifer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Blaylock Van, LLC. "With over 32 years of experience serving as an underwriter spanning Bookrunner and Co-Manager roles, we recognize that enhanced new issue communication is essential for underwriters and investors alike. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring to our clients and to our business as a whole."

"Joining the DirectBooks platform improves our workflow and provides American Veterans Group customers with the best-in-class level of service they've come to expect," said Jared Kurtzer, AVG's Managing Partner. "With its easy, efficient and transparent order message routing to the new issue market, DirectBooks levels the playing field for smaller firms like ours, enabling us to deliver the same stellar service and communications capabilities to clients that lead managers do. DirectBooks is a great platform and we're excited to join."

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

Media Contact: Kelly Hechler, Kelly.Hechler@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

About Blaylock Van

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking firm in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. The firm's headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Miami, and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger, The Boldsquare Group, (513) 236-3109 Mark@boldsquare.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Rodriguez

Chris.Rodriguez@DirectBooks.com

(848) 888-7704

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DirectBooks