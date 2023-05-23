Latest Version Incorporates Educators' Feedback

DOVER, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the education landscape continues to evolve, educators are increasingly adopting digital learning platforms to support student learning and foster their academic growth. Keeping this in mind, Casio America, Inc. sought out and incorporated real feedback from educators when upgrading its popular, award-winning, web-based platform ClassPad.net. While math can be a challenging subject to broach for many students, ClassPad.net engages students in unique ways to help further their education, while also supporting educators.

Casio Enhances ClassPad.net to Improve User Experience (PRNewswire)

"The latest enhancements to ClassPad Math showcase Casio's dedication to making mathematics education more accessible and engaging for students while providing teachers with the tools they need to create dynamic lessons," said Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "Casio recognizes how invaluable educators are, and we understand that utilizing educators' feedback is of the utmost importance when updating our programming."

Based on high demand, Casio is thrilled to reintroduce features teachers expressed a strong desire for, including the Natural-to-Decimal Display Toggle Tool as well as the "Get Started" prompt in empty workspaces. Existing features that users already know and love will remain available, including Quick Angle Setting, Pi-Scaling, Responsive Design, Accessibility Support, and more.

"Much like students, we at Casio are always learning and striving to make ClassPad.net as valuable as possible. We are committed to not only maintain but continually evolve ClassPad.net based on user feedback that we receive," said Takeda.

Further proving Casio's dedication to students, this year the company will co-sponsor the International Physics Olympiad 2023, an international physics competition for high school students around the world. By co-sponsoring this event, Casio hopes to promote the use of scientific calculators in educational settings in order to support worldwide education.

ClassPad.net is available through any web browser on various platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and PC. Users must complete a one-time registration to access sharing and cloud-saving features. For more information and to register, visit www.ClassPad.net.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.