BudTank launches DS10: The Ultimate All-In-One Disposable Vape Device Free of Central Post

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BudTank, powered by Buddy, proudly announces the launch of the DS10, its latest disposable vaping product. With its innovative central postless feature, the DS10 is the latest addition to its range of high-quality vape devices, promising convenience, performance, and affordability.

(PRNewswire)

Free of Central Post Design: A Healthier Way to Vape

The DS10 stands out with its central post-free design, which prevents direct contact between the oil and the heating element, reducing the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals. The absence of cotton in the heating element also prevents the oil from being contaminated with impurities. Additionally, the larger viewing window provides a visually stunning experience, allowing users to fully appreciate the oil's color and consistency while keeping track of oil usage.

Furthermore, The DS10's ceramic heating elements without central posts are perfectly suited for vaporizing live resin and live rosin oil products, which can be challenging to vaporize with traditional heating elements.

Powered by BCORE 2.0 Ceramic Heating Element

The DS10 utilizes the BCORE 2.0 ceramic heating element, ensuring a flawless vaporization experience for various oils. This cutting-edge technology guarantees optimal oil consumption without harsh hits or clogs. With its unique airflow design, the DS10 offers a smooth and comfortable vaping experience year-round.

Why BCORE

BCORE is an innovative ceramic heating technology introduced by BUDDY, a seasoned electronic atomization manufacturer. It utilizes a composite embedment method to incorporate the heating element within ceramics. This cutting-edge technology enhances atomization, delivering faster and more consistent results while preserving the original flavor. BCORE is compatible with different oil viscosities, allowing users to choose their preferred oils without limitations. The atomizing core, composed of silica and alumina, enhances strength and lifespan. BCORE has passed heavy metals tests and adheres to international food safety standards, ensuring 100% safety.

All-In-One Disposable Vape Device with Type-C charging

The DS10 is an all-in-one disposable vape device designed for convenience and portability. It requires no maintenance or cleaning and is free of excessive heavy metals, guaranteeing a safe and healthy vaping experience.

Type-C charging provides quicker and more effective charging. The device also features an LED tip activation indicator, notifying users when it is ready to use.

Endless Customization & Branding Opportunities

The DS10 offers endless customization and branding opportunities, making it an ideal disposable vape device for businesses seeking to promote their brand or products. With options to add custom logos, colors, and designs, the DS10 is a powerful marketing tool that can help businesses stand out in a crowded market.

DS10 represents a significant milestone in the cannabis vaping industry. We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking invention globally and eagerly await customer feedback. Whether you seek a reliable and convenient vape device or a potent branding tool, the DS10 provides the ultimate solution.

About BudTank

BudTank, powered by Buddy, is a world-leading company in vaping industry. Drawing from over a decade of industry experience, Buddy has earned a stellar reputation for delivering top-quality vaping hardware and innovative solutions. Backed by this expertise, BudTank is at the forefront of technology and design, continually pushing boundaries to provide unparalleled vaping experiences. Each product from BudTank undergoes rigorous testing and meticulous precision, guaranteeing unmatched quality and customer satisfaction. BudTank values strong partnerships and is dedicated to tailoring solutions that empower cannabis businesses to thrive in a dynamic market.

To know more about BudTank, please visit: https://budtanks.com

Contact: sales@buddy-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BudTank