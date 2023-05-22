Tom Brady Reveals All in “Electrifying” New Hertz Ads Featuring Yvonne Orji.

Hertz extends its partnership with the seven-time Super Bowl champion through 2024

ESTERO, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Brady is holding nothing back from the cameras while appearing on the "Hertz. Let's Go Show," which is hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and is the fictional daytime talk show premise for the latest series of new digital ads debuting today as part of the Hertz. Let's Go! campaign. During an "exclusive" interview with Orji, Brady hilariously reveals his deep affinity for Hertz.

In the campaign's hero spot, the five-time Super Bowl MVP finds himself baring his soul to Orji on the show, ultimately winning a 'Let's Go moment' in a Hertz electric vehicle (EV) rental. Brady and Orji recreate multiple iconic daytime talk show moments in the new series while highlighting Hertz's diverse vehicle options – including its growing EV fleet – Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, partnerships, global footprint and more.

"The Hertz. Let's Go! campaign has effectively shined a spotlight on our fast and seamless service, and innovative vehicle offerings, including our EV rentals," said Wayne Davis, Hertz's chief marketing officer. "Tom Brady has been such an authentic and enthusiastic partner for Hertz and this campaign, that we mutually decided to extend our partnership through 2024. We can't wait for people to engage with the next phase of the campaign as Tom and Yvonne bring their talent and humor to showcase the many elements that make renting from Hertz a great way to travel and create memories."

Brady and Hertz first teamed up in October 2021 as the company announced its industry-leading investment in EVs, and have released several ads over the past three years using topical humor to highlight Hertz's diverse and unique vehicle offerings and customer service. Brady is once again along for the ride with Hertz as it expands its electric vehicle offerings through large-scale purchases with Tesla, Polestar and General Motors that enable the brand to offer a variety of EVs at a range of price points.

"I appreciate my close collaboration with Hertz because it truly is so natural and authentic to me," said Brady. "There is such a true connection to 'Let's Go' as it relates to travel and the desire to have a seamless experience which Hertz always provides. Being an EV driver, I also love that more people across the country will have the opportunity to experience Hertz's EV rental fleet. I've been driving one for a long time and seeing Hertz continue to invest in them is amazing."

According to Orji, joining the campaign was a no-brainer as she's a longtime Hertz customer and true believer in the 'Let's Go' mantra as well.

"I love a good 'Let's Go moment' because I never like to feel restricted or live with the restraints of when and how you can take a break," said Orji. "I let my body decide when it's time to tap out and then I hit the open road."

The ads will be featured on premium streaming networks – Hulu, Disney, HBO Max, Peacock, Warner Bros. and Discovery – YouTube and across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok with accompanying audio ads on Pandora. The hero spot can be viewed here on YouTube.

