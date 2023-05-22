Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass Delivers Best Value for Families All Summer

Seasonal passes with weekly game play and pizza deals offer ultimate kid-friendly "playcation"

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment fun center, announced its season pass, the Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun pass available for pre-sale on May 22, starting at $49.99. The Summer Fun Pass was created to help families looking for ways to deliver a memorable summer for their loved ones, keep the kids active and still save money. It delivers what families want with weekly deals on pizza and game play so they can pay one price and enjoy the perks all summer long.

Best Deal for Family Entertainment All Summer

Chuck E. Cheese is the only family entertainment center offering eight weeks of game play starting at just $49.99. All passes offer weekly game play and are tiered for every budget. Each pass pays for itself with just three visits and can be purchased through the Chuck E. Cheese mobile app, available on iOS and Google app stores, now or in-store starting June 5. Summer is the best time to take advantage of deals for fun for the whole family.

The Bronze Pass ( $49.99 or $59.99 ) – Includes up to (8) weeks with 30 minutes of game play, $25 off a birthday party, and a Pass Member lanyard.

The Silver Pass ( $74.99 or $87.99 ) – Includes up to (8) weeks with 60 minutes of game play, 20% off Large & XL cheese pizza purchases, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, early hours play time for members only on July 7 , August 4 , and a Pass Member lanyard.

The Gold Pass ( $139.99 or $164.99 ) – Includes up to (8) weeks with (2) 60 minutes of game play, 40% off Large and XL cheese pizza purchases, $50 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, early hours play time for members only on July 7 , August 4 , and Pass Member lanyard.

Summer Family Fun Pack (starting at $34.99 ) -- available for carryout and delivery only from 6/5 to 9/4. Families who want to make it a Chuck E. pizza night can enjoy 2 large,1-topping pizzas, an order of Unicorn Churros, a Goody Bag and 250 E-Tickets.

"Families are looking for fun in the summer, but they also want a great value and we're delivering both with our Summer Fun Pass," said Sean Gleason, chief marketing officer of CEC Entertainment, parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. "Parents can take their kids every week to dance with Chuck E. and play games for up to an hour of unlimited play. Plus, you also get deals on pizzas with some of the passes. The Summer Fun Pass is the most affordable fun that families can have – and it's when they need it most! No one else is offering anything like it."

To enjoy a special perk of a 60-Minute All You Can Play Card, buy the Summer Fun Pass early starting on May 22 in the Chuck E. Cheese App, and to learn about all the savings and how the pass works visit www.chuckecheese.com/summer-fun-pass.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

For questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

