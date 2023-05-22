PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Carrier to Present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com 




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

