WNBA Players to Receive Priority Pass™ Thanks to New Partnership with WNBPA (Women's National Basketball Players Association)

As the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) players blaze a trail toward equity and equality, Priority Pass helps contribute to their legacy, providing these athletes with the travel experiences they deserve.

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass™, the original and market-leading airport experiences program, owned and operated by Collinson, has partnered with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) to offer Priority Pass memberships to all current professional basketball players in the WNBA. Priority Pass provides a comfortable space and a much-needed respite for players while waiting on a pre- or postgame flight.

Priority Pass has changed the airport experience for travelers worldwide with 1,300 airport lounges in over 148 countries. From complimentary pre-flight refreshments and Wi-Fi to spa treatments, gaming experiences, sleeping areas and more, Priority Pass lounges have evolved to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of travel. And, with the busy travel schedules of world-class athletes like the professional women basketball players, Priority Pass is transforming and enriching their time spent at the airport.

"The comfort and convenience offered by Priority Pass will undoubtedly enhance our travel experience, allowing us to focus on performing at our highest level on the basketball court. I'm hopeful other partners will see this as a call to action and provide similar access and resources during our season," said Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Player and WNBPA President.

Playing 40 games a season, 20 home and 20 away, these women are superstar professionals, and this partnership will ensure all the league's 144 players are comfortable and connected while travelling. Since the teams fly commercially rather than privately or chartered, the advantages of the Priority Pass to players will be both mentally and physically valuable. Sheryl Pflaum, President of Collinson, Americas, notes the importance of the partnership and the benefits it will bring to teams, "Priority Pass will have the opportunity to directly impact players and their travel experience, ultimately enabling these athletes to play at an even higher level, while helping to advance women's sports and enhance the lives of these incredible role models."

"This partnership with Priority Pass is a significant step in the right direction. It's the first time a partner has come to talk directly with the players about providing them with added comfort and resources during travel," said Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the WNBPA.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the WNBPA was created to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. It is the first labor union for professional women athletes and, stated in their core principles, recognize their work as part of a movement rather than a moment. Priority Pass is proud to partner with an organization that dedicates itself to upholding and amplifying its members and looks forward to improving how players experience travel.

OneTeam Partners, the sponsorship and licensing partner of the WNBPA, facilitated this unique partnership.

