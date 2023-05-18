Telly Announces Free TV Registrations Surpass 100,000 in First 36 Hours

Millennial & Gen Z households comprise 2/3rds of sign-ups; Median household income surpasses the national average.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telly, the ultimate free television upgrade for the living room, announced today that since opening its reservation list for its first 500,000 free TVs in the U.S. on Monday, May 15, the company had exceeded 100,000 sign-ups in the first 36 hours.

"Interest in Telly has surpassed even our most optimistic expectations," said Telly CEO and Founder Ilya Pozin. "In our first 36 hours, we had more than 100,000 people register for the ultimate free television upgrade for the living room, without spending a single dollar on marketing, and we're just getting started! We averaged nearly a signup per second, which shows just how much excitement there is for both the groundbreaking new dual-screen TV design and for the new ad-supported business model Telly is introducing to the market."

Along with streaming shows and movies from their favorite apps, Telly households will be able to enjoy gaming, music, video calling and a fitness studio feature, all from the free Dual Screen Smart TV. Telly's integrated second Smart Screen will power a wide range of smart widgets including content enrichment, smart home, music, news, sports, and weather. While three-quarters of the smart screen will be dedicated to consumer selected content, the second screen also has engaging and non-invasive integrated native ad units delivering relevant brand experiences for the consumer.

Telly announced plans to ship millions of free units in 2024 after it completes fulfillment of the initial 500,000 reservations in 2023. Consumers can reserve their free TV at www.freetelly.com and units will begin shipping this summer.

As part of the registration process, Telly households agree to complete a short survey about their household that will be used to help advertisers deliver more relevant advertising experiences that ultimately pay for the free TV. Insights from the initial registrants highlight the broad demand in the US today for the television and its innovative dual-screen design.

Telly households skew younger than the US Census national average with two-thirds of sign-ups coming from Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

Telly households skew higher income than the national average with more than seven in ten earning more than $50,000 per year and more than a third earning over $100,000 per year.

"For advertisers, it's clear that Telly appeals to the most coveted audience every brand is trying to reach today: Younger, higher educated homes with larger household incomes who, because of cord cutting behaviors, are increasingly difficult to reach across legacy TVs," said Pozin. "Two thirds of those signing up for a Telly are Gen Z and Millennial households who live their lives across multiple screens today and are eager to have a TV in the living room that matches their lifestyle."

Telly's broad popularity helped the company's app become the #3 entertainment app in the Apple store this week.

About Telly

Telly, the first Dual Screen Smart TV, is the ultimate free television upgrade for the living room. Founded by the industry leader who introduced the world to the first ever free streaming platform Pluto TV, Telly completes the vision for a world where both TV content and the TV itself are entirely free to consumers. Visit www.freetelly.com today to reserve your Telly and discover for yourself why the living room will never be the same.

