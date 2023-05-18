STOPit Solutions Acquires PunchAlert to Expand Emergency Communications Capabilities

Powerful Emergency Management System Helps Schools and Communities Enhance Communications During a Crisis

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leading provider of safety and wellness solutions to schools, communities, and workplaces today announced that it has acquired PunchAlert, an all-in-one safety communication platform, to add to its suite of emergency management solutions. PunchAlert's underlying technology enhances the way schools send announcements and receive tips via mobile and browser-based products. As part of the acquisition, PunchAlert CEO Greg Artzt joins STOPit Solutions as its Chief Product Officer.

STOPit Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/STOPit Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Fueled by an increasingly complex threat landscape and need for fast and reliable communications during emergencies, the Emergency Mass Notification Services market is expected to grow to $163.6 billion by 2027 - Source: Markets and Markets. The integration of PunchAlert's mass-notification technology into STOPit's 911-Direct Panic Alert System extends the company's market leadership position in school safety and accelerates its ability to capture this projected growth in demand. Through this acquisition, STOPit Solutions is uniquely positioned to be the single provider of safety and wellness solutions to schools and communities of all sizes.

"Safety concerns are growing, and technology is changing at unprecedented speeds. Customers rely on us to innovate through solutions that continue to raise industry standards. Our technology allows our clientele to manage, resolve, and document during active situations, while also requesting help from colleagues and/or 911, saving valuable time and lives," said Parkhill Mays, CEO, and co-Founder of STOPit Solutions. "We are excited to add Greg as our Chief Product Officer to focus on the integration of this cutting-edge technology and help us mature our industry-leading solution. Greg's experience and vision will accelerate our ability to develop products that meet the ever-changing technology needs of our customers."

"I'm honored to join this exceptional team at STOPit Solutions in a product leadership role to collaborate alongside colleagues who share the mission and values of PunchAlert. With our combined offerings, we are now able to deliver an unparalleled suite of robust, safety-oriented software solutions," said Greg Artzt, PunchAlert CEO. "Additionally, STOPit's 24/7 customer support and Incident Response Center opens an array of new possibilities for us to provide even greater life-saving enhancements and value for our customers. I look forward to working with this talented team to help our customers safeguard and unite their communities when they need it most."

When help is needed, whether life-threatening or not, STOPit's 911-Direct Panic Alert System allows assigned users to instantly request assistance from colleagues and/or 911 with a simple push of a button, significantly improving internal and emergency response times. The emergency or assistance request is instantly and simultaneously sent with situation details, location, and need. These reported facts facilitate appropriate protocol selection and better action by responding resources.

About STOPit Solutions

STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety and wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens throughout the United States. STOPit achieves this by providing over 8,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond, and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, STOPit Solutions has been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

