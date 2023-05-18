OnSolve® Strengthens Government Security and Compliance with FedRAMP® Authorization as Risk Hits an All-Time High

OnSolve's FedRAMP authorization empowers federal government agencies to remain agile and resilient in the face of increasing physical threats

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization, certifying its technology has successfully gone through a rigorous review and assessment process to meet stringent federally defined standards. With the news, OnSolve continues to offer federal agencies cloud-based, secure technology to keep them ahead of risk and streamline communication during a disruption or crisis.

"Government agencies are facing significant challenges from a dynamic risk landscape and need secure technology to help them mitigate all manner of threats," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "Our recent Global Risk Impact report found staggering increases across infrastructure, severe weather and transportation threats. Today's news reinforces our commitment to helping the public sector navigate this complexity and keep people, places and property as safe as possible."

FedRAMP authorization enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based vendors by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations, including a C-level security evaluation from the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. By achieving FedRAMP authorization, the public sector can rapidly deploy the OnSolve Platform at a time when physical threats are rapidly increasing, helping agencies strengthen their security posture and mitigate the impact of threats to their people and assets. Federal agencies will continue to use the OnSolve Platform to securely manage risks, communicate quickly and activate crisis teams from any location. OnSolve can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace here.

"Government agencies have a duty to protect their employees and the missions they serve from physical threats that are becoming increasingly common," said Dustin Radtke, CTO, OnSolve. "There is a clear sense of urgency to support the public sector with secure solutions that keep organizations agile and resilient in today's dynamic threat landscape. Increasing the adoption of a solution like the OnSolve Platform will save lives, protect critical infrastructure and enable operational agility. We remain committed to deepening our partnerships within the public sector."

OnSolve's public sector customer base includes over 40 percent of authorized Integrated Public Alert & Warning Systems (IPAWS) authorities, cities and counties, 250 utility agencies and 50 federal agencies. Whether a severe weather event, natural disaster or power outage, the OnSolve Platform detects and shares timely updates on public safety emergencies and other public threats, with multi-modal delivery options including mobile, text, email, phone, social media and more.

OnSolve's recent release of the 2023 Global Risk Impact Report identifies three rising threats across the U.S. Infrastructure and technology failures (+807%), transportation accidents (+296%) and extreme weather (+42%) increased significantly in 2022 when compared to 2021. To read the 2023 OnSolve Global Risk Impact report, please visit www.onsolve.com/GRI .

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

