Great Gulf Group of Companies: People, Culture, and Values Propel Success, Garnering Multiple Top Building Industry Awards in North America

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Great Gulf Group, a leading real estate organization that develops, constructs, and manages residential, resort, recreational, commercial, and industrial real estate across 20 markets in North America, is thrilled to announce its recent triumphs in the building industry, receiving four prestigious awards that recognize its unwavering commitment to excellence. These accolades highlight the significant role played by its team to imagine, construct, and manage the greatest communities to live, work, and play.

Ashton Woods, Great Gulf Group's U.S. affiliate, has been named the 2023 Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine. Over the past decade, Ashton Woods has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from $300 million to over $3.5 billion in revenue. This year, they secured the 12th position on the Builder 100 list, with 8,591 homes closed. "This honor is truly a testament to the collective work of our entire team," said Ken Balogh, President, and CEO of Ashton Woods. "While it was never a stated goal of ours to be named Builder of the Year, it is a by-product of the incredible talent we have across the organization and a culture that empowers our teams to take big swings, make an impact and do the right thing. Every single one of our employees should feel a great sense of pride in this recognition."

Great Gulf Group's Canadian based Great Gulf Homes was honored with the Homebuilder of the Year - Low-Rise award by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). This award highlights Great Gulf's excellence in the design, construction, marketing, and sales of new homes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The rigorous evaluation process involved the submission of over 990 entries, judged against stringent criteria by 40 experts from across Canada and the United States. Great Gulf's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences was a key factor, as the judging process included a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. "Every interaction with our purchasers from sales, construction, design, development, and service is an opportunity to deliver and execute on our core values and provide the optimal customer experience," said Katy Schofield, President, Low-Rise Residential Canada. "This award is a testament to the passion of our employees for this business and Great Gulf."

Great Gulf's excellence was also recognized with BILD's International Project of the Year award for La Clara, a remarkable 25-story high-rise condominium development in West Palm Beach, Florida. Neil Vohrah, President, High-Rise North America, expressed his delight at receiving this prestigious recognition, "This award celebrates the high-rise team and the entire organization for its vision and commitment to excellence."

Finally, Great Gulf Homes won the highest honor for customer service with the Avid Service Award. "This award honors employees who receive exemplary customer satisfaction scores amongst the thousands of employees rated in the AvidCX platform," said Tad Putyra, President Low-Rise. "The Avid Service Awards are widely considered to be the premier awards for homebuilding professionals. Employees selected have scored in the top 5% in customer satisfaction nationwide. Thank you to all our frontline people who earned this important recognition."

The Great Gulf Group of Companies extends its sincerest gratitude to its customers, as well as its incredible team members, whose talent and dedication is unparalleled. Through a culture that empowers people to make a difference and a focus on delivering the best customer experiences, Great Gulf Group continues to set new standards in the building industry.

