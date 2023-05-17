NetElixir's AI-Powered Platform, LXRInsights, Launches New ChatGPT Feature And Wider E-Commerce Platform Integrations

Making It Easier Than Ever To Target And Win Your High-Value Customers

PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXRInsights, a leading platform for AI-powered audience intelligence powered by digital marketing agency NetElixir, announces the launch of two features: ChatGPT feature and one-click integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

NetElixir's AI-powered digital marketing platform, LXRInsights, makes it easy to win your brand's high-value customers.

These innovations will save business leaders and marketers time and increase their productivity, allowing them to focus on growing their online presence and driving sales. The ChatGPT feature provides businesses with a quick and easy way to generate high-quality ad copy and product descriptions; businesses can simply click the ChatGPT icon and the AI technology will generate compelling descriptions designed to engage potential high-value customers.

The new integrations with popular e-commerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce allow businesses to easily onboard with LXRInsights and market to their high-value customers right away.

"We are thrilled to offer these new features to our clients to simplify their workflow," said Udayan Bose, Founder and CEO of NetElixir. "These integrations will make it easier than ever for businesses to access our AI technology and target and engage customers with the highest lifetime value for their brand."

The new integrations are part of LXRInsights' ongoing commitment to helping e-commerce businesses identify and win their high-value customers, thus generating more revenue with less marketing spend. With LXRInsights' AI technology, businesses can create goal-specific audiences for ads and content tailored for those audiences.

"We believe that these new integrations will be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes and team capabilities," Bose said. "We're excited to see how our AI technology can help these businesses grow and succeed in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce."

LXRInsights provides AI-powered customer intelligence for e-commerce businesses. Its innovative platform has helped businesses reach high-value customers and increase revenue by 2X to 3X for each customer acquired using LXRInsights audiences.

ABOUT NETELIXIR

Search Marketing Redefined.

NetElixir is an independent growth marketing consultant for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands. They have been driving profitable growth for e-commerce businesses since 2004, by combining a high-tech and high-touch approach to digital marketing. The team specializes in predictably winning high-value customers through targeted demand generation campaigns on Google Ads and Meta remarketing campaigns. Their strategic insights empower brands to humanize their customer relationships through search, social, programmatic display, and retail media channels and draw the line between invasive and inventive marketing.

NetElixir is the only New Jersey-based agency and one of just 27 in Google's Leadership Circle.

NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com .

