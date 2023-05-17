Ever.Ag's Market Intelligence is Now Accessible in One Place

FRISCO, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ever.Ag is unveiling the Ever.Ag Insights Portal as the latest way the company showcases its market insights and thought leadership. The Ever.Ag Insights Portal provides access to publications, media, news and market updates in one easily-accessible location.

"The Ever.Ag Insights Portal offers subscribers our entire catalog and show lineup with just a few clicks," said Ever.Ag Insights President, Phil Plourd. "Every publication. Every podcast. Every show. All in one place."

Ever.Ag's Insights clients will continue to receive their publications in the usual fashion via email and download link. But they will now also have access to a year's worth of previous issues. In addition to easing access to publications, subscribers can see podcasts, videos, and news shaping the market environment.

Not a subscriber but want to see why clients love our coverage? Ever.Ag is offering a 30-day free trial to all publications and related portal access.

Launch day is May 17. To learn more, click here.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative agtech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of the portfolio is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain.

Media Contact:

Morgan Lobdell

Morgan.Lobdell@Ever.Ag

608-502-7134



Ever.Ag Insight Portal will house all market intelligence in one place. (PRNewswire)

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. To learn more, visit news.Ever.Ag. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ever.Ag