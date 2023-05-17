BRG COMMUNICATIONS NAMED A BEST PLACE TO WORK BY WASHINGTON BUSINESS JOURNAL

Local business recognition comes on the heels of a second consecutive certification from Great Place to Work ®

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications (BRG) is honored to be named a Best Place to Work by leading Washington, DC-area business publication, the Washington Business Journal (WBJ). The Business Journal published the list of honorees in April and unveiled each company's score at the Best Places to Work ceremony on May 11. BRG's place on this list comes weeks after receiving another workplace accolade – Its second consecutive certification from Great Place to Work®.

For 17 years, the Washington Business Journal has conducted its annual Best Places to Work survey, gaining insights from employees at hundreds of local companies, and spotlighting only the 75 highest-ranking in its publication. The survey, administered by Quantum Workplace, leverages employee feedback to gauge performance across leadership, culture, benefits, and other key markers. BRG scored 97 out of 100, with 100% of employees classified as 'highly engaged' and BRG's benefits earning 16 points above average in the region.

"Being named by the Washington Business Journal as one of our region's Best Places to Work, is a tremendous recognition that underscores all we are doing as a business to create meaningful opportunities for our team," said Jane Barwis, President and CEO of BRG. "We aim to deliver on our mantra, It's Better @ BRG, which directs how we deliver for our clients, how we show up for our community, but most importantly, what we build together as a team. Of all the accolades we've earned, the positive feedback our team provided about their BRG experience is the greatest recognition of all."

BRG team members were given the opportunity to provide anonymous, open-ended feedback about the firm with responses reinforcing BRG's high score:

"At BRG, the work we do is purpose-driven. In the last several years, we've gained vision and really "walked the talk" of our values. I'm proud to work at BRG and see the growth that's happening – setting us up for even more opportunity and impact."

"I think BRG is a great place to work because there is a clear path to advancement, the work is meaningful and fulfilling and the salary and benefits are beyond competitive. Even if I won the lottery tomorrow, I would not leave this job."

The listing among WBJ's Best Places to Work comes on the heels of a second consecutive certification from Great Place to Work®, a national recognition that leverages staff feedback to identify the best business for employees. For the second year in a row, 100% of BRG team members said BRG is a great place to work (compared to the national average of 57%), and 100% of BRG staff feel BRG leadership is approachable, keeps the team informed, and makes expectations clear.

During its 22 years in business, BRG has fostered an environment for growth: providing best-in-class benefits, creating opportunities for training and professional development, and ensuring every team member has opportunities to do meaningful work for mission-driven clients. Recently, BRG has added to existing benefits such as 100% employer-paid health insurance, emergency assistance programs, and generous PTO, by launching:

Flexible working hours, hybrid and fully remote work environment options

BetterUniversity ("Better U") , a proprietary training program formalizing development in not only tactical PR skills, but critical leadership skills for today's workplace

Community 24, a program offering team members paid volunteer days to pursue their passions

BRG Business Bucks – a quarterly allowance each team member has available to them for home office "glow-ups", supplies or other tools to enhance their day-to-day work life.

In addition to being named a Best Place to Work and receiving the Great Place to Work® certification, BRG received the 2022 Silver Anvil Boutique Agency of the Year and has been shortlisted for the same award in 2023, was named PRWeek's Outstanding Boutique Agency of 2023 and was a finalist for Agency of the Year. In addition, BRG has also been named an Elite 100 Agency by PRNews for the past two years.

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, award-winning public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming creative strategies and solid execution plans that ignite the passion of target audiences and drive results. We support corporations, non-profits and associations that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates 22 years in business, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living™.

