AnotherBall raises 2.2M USD in its angel round from renowned investors and announces "IZUMO," a VTuber project in the age of AI and Web3.

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital entertainment company AnotherBall has successfully raised 2.2M USD in its angel round. The round was led by industry leaders, including

Hiroaki Kitano (CTO at Sony Group Corporation)

Jaynti Kanani (Founder of Polygon)

Justin Waldron (Founder of PlayCo)

Keisuke Honda (KSK Angel Fund, professional soccer player)

Kevin Aluwi (ex-CEO at GoJek)

Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch, CEO at Metatheory)

Rehito Hatoyama (ex-CEO at Sanrio Media & Pictures Entertainment, Advisor of Chiru Labs: Azuki's creator company)

Richard Ma (CEO at Quantstamp)

Shintaro Yamada (CEO at Mercari)

Sota Watanabe & Yusuke Obinata (Next Web Capital)

Suji Yan (CEO at Mask Network)

Taizo Son (CEO at Mistletoe)

Zeneca (CEO at ZenAcademy)

and more

With a team that has a proven track record of success, having exited their past startups twice to KDDI and Sony Group respectively, AnotherBall is going to build a completely new VTuber project through IZUMO. IZUMO is a VTuber project in the age of AI and Web3, with a mission to build a sustainable platform where everyone can live as they want to be in the Web3 space, leveraging VTubing technology.

Statements from CEO

"Living as one's ideal self through VTubing will undoubtedly become the next big trend." This is something I've felt as a consumer since the 2010s. In some of the world's most popular games, such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, avatars are already at the center of their economic spheres, and there's no doubt that the value of digital existence will continue to grow. At IZUMO, we aim to capture this trend, accelerate the economy in the digital world, and support a world where everyone can continue to create.

Furthermore, I am truly humbled to have received the trust of such prominent investors. While we don't reveal all the names yet, some of the biggest stars in the VTuber industry are also on our list of investors. With this round of funding, we will further advance IZUMO and deliver an enjoyable otaku life to everyone.

Investor quotes

Leading investors have expressed excitement about IZUMO's potential to become a global-scale project that blends Japanese culture and cutting-edge technology. Here's what they had to say:

"As a fellow anime enthusiast, I found their challenge very appealing, which led me to invest in them. There are many anime fans around the world, but not many people take on this field with a truly authentic team. Their team, grounded in Japanese culture and blending in new technology, holds the potential to create a global-scale service, and I am excited to see where they will go from here."

Jaynti Kanani, Co-founder of Polygon

"As a co-founder of Twitch, I have had the unique opportunity to observe the immense potential of virtual characters firsthand. In particular, the rapidly growing culture of VTubers, which originated in Japan, has the opportunity for profound global impact, captivating audiences and redefining the way people engage with others in the virtual world. I strongly believe that Cap, the visionary founder of IZUMO, is poised to elevate this captivating cultural movement to new heights by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3. It is this forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation that inspired me to invest in IZUMO, as we work together to unlock the limitless possibilities of VTuber technology and shape the future of digital interaction."

Kevin Lin, Co-Founder of Metatheory, Twitch

"As an investor in AnotherBall, I've been captivated by the founder's passion for creators. They are building the next generation of VTubers, reshaping the landscape of virtual entertainment. IZUMO's dedication to empowering artists and fostering a vibrant community is awesome. Their unique blend of technology and creativity promises to redefine the way we interact with and consume content. I am honored to be part of IZUMO's journey, as I believe they will lead the way in creating a new era of digital entertainment in the Web3 space."

Richard Ma, CEO at Quantstamp

"We have known Captain for a long time since they were building successful startups in Japan. When we heard they would combine their passion and network for the anime industry and fully bet on Web3, we immediately felt this would be something super cool that we had never seen before. We are very much looking forward to seeing how IZUMO, with its origin in Japan, will uniquely express a new form of virtual entertainment to the world."

Sota Watanabe & Yusuke Obinata, Next Web Capital

"I was the first investor in the initial company founded by Captain. For two years after its establishment, they did not receive a single dollar in salary and relentlessly pursued challenges within the creator economy space. Although they didn't find success in that field initially, they pivoted and eventually achieved a successful exit. Now, I am excited to see what they will accomplish in the entertainment industry!"

Taizo Son, Co-founder of Mistletoe

For more information about AnotherBall and IZUMO, please visit the links below. Twitter is the best channel to get the latest updates:

