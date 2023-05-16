UPSHER-SMITH ADDS DICYCLOMINE HYDROCHLORIDE CAPSULES, USP TO ITS PRODUCT LINE

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Capsules, USP 10 mg. The company now offers the product in tablet and capsule forms.

The dicyclomine hydrochloride capsule market had U.S. sales of approximately $36.8 million for the 12 months ending March 2023 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Dicyclomine HCl Capsules, USP 10 mg 0832-6053-11 100-count Dicyclomine HCl Capsules, USP 10 mg 0832-6053-10 1000-count

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Capsules, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch .

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

