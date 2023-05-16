PetSmart Helps Pet Parents Check Off Bucket List Adventures This Summer

From new Arcadia Trail outdoor products and safety tips to a chance to win a road trip with your pup, PetSmart is making summer adventure easy

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is all about travel and checking those must-do adventure experiences off of the bucket list. And this year, pet parents aren't leaving their pets behind. According to a recent survey* from PetSmart, more than 60% of pet parents believe it is important to bring their dog along on outdoor activities over the summer. Knowing that pet parents have a passion for exploring the great outdoors with their dogs by their side, PetSmart is inspiring dream summer adventures with the new Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest in which 10 pet parents will win the ultimate road-trip vacation with their dog. PetSmart also is gearing up pet parents with new products from the outdoor-focused Arcadia Trail collection as well as expert tips to help keep pets safe while adventuring.

Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest **

As people are dreaming of bucket list adventures to take with their pets, PetSmart surveyed pet parents to see what outdoor activities top their lists. Among the top experiences people want to have with their pets this summer are water activities, camping, hiking and road trips.

PetSmart's Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest will give pet parents and their dogs a chance to make their bucket list adventure come true. People are asked to share why it's important for them to head out on an ultimate road trip with their pup, and PetSmart will choose 10 pet parents and their dogs to receive a fully customized road trip experience along with 100,000 PetSmart Treats reward points and a full suite of merchandise from the 2023 Arcadia Trail collection, available only at PetSmart.

To enter, pet parents can visit AnythingforPets.com now through June 7.

Safety Tips Made for Adventure

To help keep pets and pet parents safe and healthy on their adventures, Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, of PetSmart Veterinary Services, shares tips to keep in mind when planning for outdoor activities, including:

Go at your pet's pace. If your dog isn't accustomed to outdoor adventures, be mindful of how much energy an activity like swimming or hiking can take from them. Keep an eye on them and watch for any signs of distress.

Stay safe in the water . Even if your dog is a strong swimmer, always outfit them with a life jacket when near bodies of water, especially if you're on a boat or kayak and are far from shore.

Be mindful of the heat. Just like humans, dogs can experience heatstroke, the symptoms of which can take hours or even days to show up. Watch for signs of distress such as excessive panting or difficulty breathing, weakness, increased heart rate, diarrhea or vomiting.

Keep your pet fueled and hydrated. In the hot summer months, your pet needs extra water, too. Take frequent water and snack breaks to keep pets hydrated and fueled to continue the adventure.

Pets get sunburned, too. Protect your dog from the sun with regular breaks in the shade and apply pet-safe sunscreen to their noses, ears and other areas where their coat doesn't cover the skin.

Have proper identification on your pet. Be sure your dog is wearing a tag on its collar and that the information is up to date in case you get separated. Don't forget to update the information connected to their microchip as well.

New Arcadia Trail Gear Made for the Outdoors

Having the right gear is critical for any outdoor excursion. PetSmart's Arcadia Trail collection of adventure-approved dog toys, clothing and gear are tough enough for all outdoor activities, including camping, hiking and water play. New items in the expanded collection include a new Pet Wagon, an Inflatable Dog Raft, a Quick-Dry Dog Harness, a Portable Dog Showerhead and a Waterproof Car Seat Cover, as well as durable dog toys, like the Water-Repellant Canvas Duck Dog Toy and Adjustable Ball Launcher.

For more safety tips, trip inspiration and to enter the Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest, visit AnythingforPets.com. For more information on the Arcadia Trail collection, as well as PetSmart's services and ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

